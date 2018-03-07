Actor and voice artist Vlastimil Bedrna dead at 89

Ruth Fraňková
07-03-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Actor and dubbing artist Vlastimil Bedrna, known as the Czech voice of Homer Simpson, has died at the age of 89, his daughter announced on Wednesday.

Mr Bedrna, who was one of the funders of Prague’s Rokoko Theatre, won several awards for his work as a voice actor, including the František Filipovský award for lifelong mastery.

 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 