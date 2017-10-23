Acquisition of controversial pig farm at site of former concentration camp to cost 450 million crowns

The government has made public the amount for which it will buy a controversial pig farm in Lety, South Bohemia, from the company AGPI. The contract, the outgoing government revealed was worth 450 million crowns including tax (around 17.5 million euros), and the deal is to be signed in the coming days; the sale was first approved in August. Some new sites had speculated the amount as higher.

Completion of the sale will pave the way for the removal of the pig farm from the site of what used to be a concentration camp where Roma were suffered and died during World War II. Many were sent on to their deaths at the Auschwitz death camp.

Operations at the farm are to cease within a matter of months and a proper memorial should go up at the site in the future.