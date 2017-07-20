The administration of Krkonoše National Park has limited access to some areas of the park to protect it against an invasion of blueberry pickers. The measure, which will affect around 15 percent of the park’s protected area, was introduced on Thursday and will stay in force until October 15. Those who are caught breaking the ban face a fine of up to 10,000 crowns.
