Above-average temperatures expected in next four weeks

Temperatures in the Czech Republic in the next four weeks should be above average for the time of year, according to a long-term forecast by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute. Next week is expected to be the warmest, with daytime temperatures reaching up to 20 degrees Celsius. The remaining weeks should be slightly cooler, with daytime highs only around 10 degrees Celsius. Rainfall levels over the next four weeks should be average or slightly below average for the time of year.
