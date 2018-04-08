Above-average temperatures expected in coming month

The next month should see average to slightly above-average temperatures in the Czech Republic, according to a regular four-week forecast published by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute. The coming week is expected to see daytime highs of up to 24 degrees Celsius, which is unusual for the time of year. The following week will be relatively cool before a return to warm weather, forecasters say.

Precipitation will be low for the time of year until the start of May, when showers are predicted.