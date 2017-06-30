The 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival kicks off in the West Bohemian spa town on Friday evening. This year’s edition is being attended by Uma Thurman, Casey Affleck and Ken Loach. A newly-restored version of the Czechoslovak classic The Shop on Main Street will receive its world premiere. Actress Uma Thurman, who starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill I and II and Casey Affleck, who won the Oscar for Best Actor this year for Manchester by the Sea, will be on the red carpet; on Friday they will receive the President’s Award given by the festival.