52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival gets underway on Friday evening

Jan Velinger
30-06-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival kicks off in the West Bohemian spa town on Friday evening. This year’s edition is being attended by Uma Thurman, Casey Affleck and Ken Loach. A newly-restored version of the Czechoslovak classic The Shop on Main Street will receive its world premiere. Actress Uma Thurman, who starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill I and II and Casey Affleck, who won the Oscar for Best Actor this year for Manchester by the Sea, will be on the red carpet; on Friday they will receive the President’s Award given by the festival.

Related articles
Uma Thurman, photo: ČTK

Stars Uma Thurman and Casey Affleck to help raise curtain on 52nd Karlovy Vary IFF

One of the Czech Republic’s most significant arts events, the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, kicks off in the West Bohemian…
Karel Och, photo: ČTK

A Ghost Story set to be one of highlights of 2017 KVIFF, says programme chief Och

As artistic director of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Karel Och has the ultimate say over the programming of the region’s…
'Ex Machina', photo: archive of AFO

AFO festival of science documentary films shows we are all in this together- the question is where are we headed?

Academia Film Olomouc is one of the longest running film festivals in the Czech Republic. What is unique is that this festival, now…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 