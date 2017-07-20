500 people in Prague die prematurely due to air pollution

Ruth Fraňková
20-07-2017
Some 500 people in Prague die prematurely every year due to air pollution, according to a new analysis released by the National Health Institute on Thursday. Dust particles, which are mostly produced by cars, lead to an increased occurrence of heart and respiratory diseases. According to Miroslav Šuta of the National Health Institute, the city’s limits for concentration of airborne dust particles are not as strict as those set by the World Health Organisation.

 
 
 
 
 
