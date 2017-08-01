Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far in the Czech Republic, with a high of 37.3 degrees Celsius registered in Staňkov, West Bohemia. Records were set or matched in 35 of 145 weather stations that have been active for over 30 years. The overall Czech temperature record, registered in 1994, is of 39.2 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius or more for the remainder of the week.