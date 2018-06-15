30 Czechs a year travel to North or South Pole

Ahead of the anniversary of the death of Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen – the first person to reach the South Pole, in December 1911 – Czech travel agency Sen said that some 10 Czechs a year follow in his footsteps. The North Pole is more popular, attracting some 20 Czechs adventurers annually.

The numbers don’t take into account individuals who make arrangements outside of travel agencies. But with estimated costs of travelling to either pole exceeding twice the average Czech annual salary, their numbers likely could be counted on one hand, CTK reported.