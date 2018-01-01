2018 year of significant events and anniversaries

The year 2018 will bring a number of significant anniversaries, such as the centenary of the birth of Czechoslovakia in October, fifty years since the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia and 25 years since the break-up of the common state of Czechs and Slovaks.

It will also bring a number of important political events. On January 12-13 Czechs will vote in the first round of presidential elections and two days earlier Prime Minister Babis will ask the lower house for a vote of confidence in his minority government. Since he has failed to win backing for it in the lower house, it is likely that he will make a second attempt at forming a government in February. The lower house will also vote on whether to strip the prime minister, who is suspected of EU subsidy fraud, of his immunity, opening the way for prosecution.