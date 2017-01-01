News 2017 to bring legislative changes

01-01-2017 12:57 | Daniela Lazarová

The new year will bring a series of legislative changes, among them a higher minimal wage, tax advantages for families with children, a tougher environment law which will enable the authorities to check what people are burning in their stoves, higher wages for health workers and higher pensions. The year will also see the introduction of a tougher new smoking law in May, the second and third phase of the law on electronic cash registers and very likely a tougher law on conflict of interest. The fate of the latter remains uncertain since it was vetoed by President Zeman on the grounds that some parts of it are in violation of the constitutional order. Its advocates in the lower house will try to override the president’s veto in January.

For the daily news summary, available after 8pm CET, click here.

Cardinal Vlk recuperating after heart problems 02-01-2017 17:02 | Daniela Lazarová Former Prague archbishop, Cardinal Miloslav Vlk, 84, is reported to have spent the last days of 2016 in hospital. According to the internet site lidovky.cz the cardinal was hospitalized over Christmas with heart problems. Cardinal Vlk later confirmed the news himself on his website saying that he was cancelling appointments in the first days of the New Year in order to get some rest and would cut back on his workload in the coming months.

Czech police officers sent on border control mission to Macedonia 02-01-2017 16:29 | Daniela Lazarová The Czech Interior Ministry on Monday dispatched a contingent of 40 police officers to Macedonia to help the country patrol its border with Greece and prevent migrants making illegal crossings on their way to Western Europe. Police President Tomas Tuhy said they would be working in the vicinity of Gevgelia, patrolling the border and helping to register migrants. Over 200 Czech officers have already been on similar missions to the Macedonian-Greek border. Altogether 400 Czech officers have been sent on border patrol missions to Macedonia, Hungary, Slovenia, Serbia and Greece since 2015.

No Czechs among Istanbul terror victims 02-01-2017 16:00 | Daniela Lazarová The Czech Foreign Ministry has confirmed that there are no Czechs among the 39 victims of the Istanbul terrorist attack. Another 70 people were injured in the attack on the Reina nightclub. A hunt is still on for the perpetrator and the Czech Foreign Ministry has advised all Czech nationals in the country to exercise extreme caution.

Interior Ministry wants to enable public to use legally held weapons against terrorists 02-01-2017 15:59 | Daniela Lazarová The Interior Ministry wants to push through a constitutional amendment which would set down conditions under which members of the public could use legally held-weapons against the perpetrators of terrorist attacks such as those in Nice or Berlin, the ctk news agency reported on Monday. The ministry argues that in certain situations such an amendment might prevent the loss of many lives. Despite strict security measures being in place it is not always possible for the police to guarantee a fast and effective intervention. According to the ministry’s data over 300,000 Czechs hold weapons legally.

Second Czech girl in Oldham hit and run dies 02-01-2017 14:38 | Daniela Lazarová An 11-year-old Czech girl who was critically injured in a hit and run in Oldham, near Manchester on New Year's Eve is reported to have died in hospital. Her 12-year-old cousin died at the scene of the crash on Saturday night. Police have arrested five men on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. They have asked witnesses to come forward. The two girls were reportedly holding hands as they crossed the road near their homes. The family moved to Great Britain eight years ago.

Egg-throwing incident not criminal offense 02-01-2017 13:27 | Daniela Lazarová The man who threw eggs at President Miloš Zeman during November 17th celebrations at Albertov in 2014 is not guilty of a criminal offense, but merely committed a misdemeanor, the Prague 2 district court ruled on Monday. The case has dragged for some and originally two people were charged with rioting after throwing eggs at the head of state. Legal proceedings against one of two were dropped last summer for lack of evidence. The incident occurred on the 25th anniversary of the fall of communism when President Zeman was jeered by hundreds of demonstrators protesting against his alleged close ties to Russia and use of foul language in a live interview on Czech Radio.

Munich-bound express train searched following hoax bomb threat 02-01-2017 13:00 updated | Daniela Lazarová Police say they have traced the man who made an anonymous bomb threat that stopped an express train bound for Munich on on Monday. According to a police spokeswoman the man is now being questioned. The train was stopped near the town of Beroun and all 254 passengers were evacuated. A two-hour search by explosives experts failed to detect any explosives on board. The train continued on its way shortly before midday .Other trains have also been slightly delayed due to the incident. The suspect of the hoax call could face up to five years in prison for scaremongering.

Conductor Bělohlávek extends contract with Czech Philharmonic 02-01-2017 12:21 | Daniela Lazarová The chief conductor of the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra and the ensemble’ s artistic director Jiří Bělohlávek has signed another six-year contract with the orchestra’s management. The world-renowned conductor has served in the post for four seasons. The head of the Czech Philharmonic, David Mareček, said Bělohlávek had raised the profile of the orchestra and won it greater international recognition and respect.

Weather forecast 02-01-2017 11:37 | Daniela Lazarová Tuesday should be partly cloudy to overcast with snow-showers around the country and day temperatures between 2 and - 2 degrees Celsius. Night time lows between -2 and -6 degrees Celsius.