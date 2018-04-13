2017 saw no fatalities at river sluices

The year 2017 turned out to be a positive year with no drownings registered at river sluices in the country. Years prior, accidents led to an average of nine deaths a year. In 2010, the number was 16.
According to statistics compiled by Vodácké školy záchrany there are around 150 sluices in the country which are dangerous.
Canoeing, kayaking and rafting have a strong tradition in the Czech Republic but flipping in a canoe going down a sluice can easily end in tragedy, organizers warned. Some sluices can be very difficult to escape from, once in the water.
