One of the biggest events of its kind in the Czech Republic, the Colours of Ostrava music festival gets underway in the north Moravian city on Wednesday. The four-day event will this year be headlined by such artists as Norah Jones, Jamiriquai and Midnight Oil. The festival, which first took place in 2002, is held at a former industrial site in Ostrava’s Vítkovice district.
Czech tank beer taking Europe by storm
The rocketing career of SpaceX’s David Pavlík
Czech government sends Brussels explanation of why it has not taken in refugees
Czechs largely sidelined in Polish-led South Seas Initiative
Czech test finds inconsistent levels of product quality in different states