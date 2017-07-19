2017 Colours of Ostrava music festival gets underway

Ian Willoughby
19-07-2017
One of the biggest events of its kind in the Czech Republic, the Colours of Ostrava music festival gets underway in the north Moravian city on Wednesday. The four-day event will this year be headlined by such artists as Norah Jones, Jamiriquai and Midnight Oil. The festival, which first took place in 2002, is held at a former industrial site in Ostrava’s Vítkovice district.

 
 
 
 
 
