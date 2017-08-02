A valuable 16th century wooden church in north Moravia was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday night. Ten fire units were dispatched to the deal with the blaze at Guty near Frýdek-Místek but it was already engulfed in flames when they arrived, a spokesperson for the local fire service said. He said it was impossible to put a monetary value on the church’s historical significance. Built in the 1560s and extensively renovated earlier this decade, the Church of the Body of God was originally Lutheran.