100,000 expected at Brno agricultural machinery trade fair

A major agricultural machinery trade fair got underway in Brno in Sunday. Techagro is the third biggest event of its kind in Europe and is held every two years. The current edition features 720 companies from 37 countries.
Organisers say they expect over 100,000 visitors for the trade fair, which continues until Thursday.
