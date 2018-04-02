1978-61th Segment: “Motorest”

Martin Hrdinka
02-04-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

In this series we present 100 songs which have gone down in the history of Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. They became widely popular, were played during important time periods, and some even won the hit parade of the year. Now it is up to you, our listeners, to vote for the best Czech song of the century. Today we continue with the year 1978.

Vladimír Remek became the first Czechoslovak cosmonaut as a member of the crew of the Soyuz 28 spaceship, which was launched on March 2nd.
On April 24th, activists behind Charter 77 (Václav Havel, Jiří Dienstbier, Petr Uhl and others) founded the Committee for the Defence of the Unjustly Persecuted (VONS). Its goal was to monitor Czechoslovak dissidents and highlight their situation in foreign media, especially Radio Free Europe and Voice of America.
On June 12th, Zbrojovka Brno football club won the Czechoslovak First League for the first time.
Jakub Janda, the first Czech to win the World Cup in ski jumping, was born on April 27th.

One of the more inconspicuous but still important figures in 1970s Czech popular music was the guitarist, composer, lyricist and singer Otakar Petřina. Born in Malé Žernoseky near the town of Litoměřice, Petřina started out as a guitarist at the Rokoko Theater. He later became a member of Václav Neckář’s backing band Bacily. As a result of his attitude, lifestyle and opinions, reflected in his long hair, he preferred to withdraw from live performance. This made him even more useful as a session musician and as a composer with a distinctive style.

Photo: SupraphonPhoto: Supraphon Otakar Petřina joined together with Zdeněk Rytíř to write for Petra Janů, who had the style and image of a rock singer. The popularity of the song “Motorest” also contributed to the very popular TV show “Hitšaráda.”

Vote for the best song of the century!

Martin Hrdinka
02-04-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS
Related articles

Hit of the Century

In this week’s Sunday Music we feature a round-up of five hit songs this week in our ongoing series Hit of the Century, looking back…

1977 – 60th segment: “Rainbow Fairy”

In this series we present 100 songs which have gone down in the history of Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. They became widely…
Photo: Supraphon

1976 – 59th segment: I’m Going to Play to You

In this series we present 100 songs which have gone down in the history of Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. They became widely…
More

Each Sunday, participants will be able to vote in our new series Hit of the Century, covering 100 years of music in Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. (More)
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards