1977 – 60th segment: “Rainbow Fairy”

In this series we present 100 songs which have gone down in the history of Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. They became widely popular, were played during important time periods, and some even won the hit parade of the year. Now it is up to you, our listeners, to vote for the best Czech song of the century. Today we continue with the year 1977.

Radio and television were the most opportune platforms of the time, contributing to the popularity of established stars, such as Hana Zagorová. This singer grew up in Ostrava, graduated in Brno and started her career in Prague. She became Czechoslovakia’s most popular singer in 1977 and won a Golden Nightingale award thanks to the duet “Rainbow Fairy.”

Hana Zagorová’s bandleader, Karel Vágner, wrote the song’s melody on a guitar in just twenty minutes after following the advice of legendary lyricist Mrs. Fikejzová. The text was written by Pavel Žák. He was a person who, according to many, was able to write words that grabbed most people by the heart. The duet was sung by Hana Zagorová and Pavel Rezek, and it became the best-selling single of the seventh year of the seventh decade.

