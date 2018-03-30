1977 – 60th segment: “Rainbow Fairy”

Radio and television were the most opportune platforms of the time, contributing to the popularity of established stars, such as Hana Zagorová. This singer grew up in Ostrava, graduated in Brno and started her career in Prague. She became Czechoslovakia’s most popular singer in 1977 and won a Golden Nightingale award thanks to the duet “Rainbow Fairy.”

Hana Zagorová’s bandleader, Karel Vágner, wrote the song’s melody on a guitar in just twenty minutes after following the advice of legendary lyricist Mrs. Fikejzová. The text was written by Pavel Žák. He was a person who, according to many, was able to write words that grabbed most people by the heart. The duet was sung by Hana Zagorová and Pavel Rezek, and it became the best-selling single of the seventh year of the seventh decade.

Vote for the best song of the century!