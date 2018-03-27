1974 – 57th segment: “The Pigeon House”

This year marks the debut of Jiří Schelinger’s distinctively raspy voice on the Czech popular music scene. He first appeared on small records in 1973 with the songs “Woven Wires; Leaky Shoes,” “René, Me and Rudolf” and “The Pigeon’s House.” Back then he was not yet accompanied by the F. R. Čech group. Instead he worked with the Prague band Faraon, with Karel Šíp playing the bass guitar and Jaroslav Uhlíř on the keyboard.

Jaroslav Uhlíř was also the author of the melody behind a ballad written by Zdeněk Svěrák, who later went on to become a successful film screenwriter. He even received an Oscar in 1997. “The Pigeon House” was probably the most powerful recording of Schelinger’s career. Many amateur guitarists later added it to their repertoires and it can often be heard around camp fires.

