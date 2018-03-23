1972 – 55th Segment: “Saxana”

1972

From April 7th-22nd, the Ice Hockey World Championship took place in Prague. Czechoslovak hockey players won gold medals.

The legendary album “Kuře v hodinkách” or “Chicken in a Watch” was released by the band Flamengo. The album is still considered to be one of the best of Czech Rock History.

After 36 years, the oldest trolleybus in Prague was taken out of operation.

On February 15th, the phenomenal Czech hockey player Jaromír Jágr was born.

Within Czechoslovak popular music we find many melodies whose popularity is connected with film. The film “Dívka na koštěti” or “The Girl on a Broomstick” and the song “Saxana” will forever belong to the year 1972, when it premiered in cinemas.

It is a fairy-tale comedy about a young witch called Saxana, who escapes the world of fairy tales to explore the world of ordinary human beings. It is a story full of film tricks shot by director Václav Vorlíček based on the scripts prepared by Hermína Franková and Miloš Macourek. The young singer Petra Černocká also appears in the film.

Petra Černocká entered the Czech music scene modestly and discreetly, but as a young, naturally beautiful witch, she remained a well-visible symbol in Czech society. The song “Saxana” was composed by Angelo Mikhailov, an actor, classical musician and one of Czechoslovakia’s most successful composers. It is accompanied by text written by Pavel Kopta.

