1964 – 47th Segment: “Eyes Covered by Snow”

1964

The Škoda 1000 MB car was first put on the market.

On October 15th, the Prime Minister of the USSR Nikita Sergeyevich Khrushchev was dismissed. His successor was Leonid Ilyich Brezhnev.

On November 12th, the Czechoslovak presidential election took place. The only candidate was Antonín Novotný, who was unanimously elected.

At the turn of the 1950’s and 1960’s, the Semafor Theater became a breeding ground for new singers. Semafor played a key role in popular domestic music, and it later became one of the most popular Czech pop scenes, featuring a plethora of young performers who passed through its stage,.

Even Karel Gott started his career in Semafor. He caught the public’s eye in the third production of the show “Susanne,” when this charming girl was not “at home for anyone” - except for probably the young Karel Gott. He performed Suchý and Šlitr’s “Eyes Covered by Snow.”

We should also add that the single recordings of this song have sold 116 thousand records since 1964. This does not include the number sold on CD’s and LP’s, which would be impossible to even count.

