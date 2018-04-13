100 HITS OF THE REPUBLIC 1987 - 70th segment: “Where You Are”

On March 20th, Ladislav Adamec was appointed prime minister of the Czech Socialist Republic.

On September 13th members of Charter 77 organized a commemoration at Lány Chateau on the 50th anniversary of the death of Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk.

In mid-December, at the seventh session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia, there was a very major change in party leadership. Gustáv Husák resigned as General Secretary and Miloš Jakeš was unanimously elected to replace him as the head of the party. Husák remained president.

The number of people on Earth exceeded 5 billion for the first time.

1987 marked the premiere of Czech films such as “Bony a klid,” “Discopříběh” and the American film “Dirty Dancing”, which caught the attention of Czechoslovak fans. There was also a huge amount of interest in the Golden Nightingale music poll. The record set the previous year was not beaten, but still there were a lot of votes: 115,145.

Most of the categories were won by the Slovak band Elán, the singer Petra Janů, and Dalibor Janda, who had also won the previous year. His triumph in the poll was definitely helped by his hit “Where You Are” (“Kde jsi”).

