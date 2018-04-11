100 HITS OF THE REPUBLIC 1985–68th Segment: “Bells of Happiness”

Martin Hrdinka
11-04-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The hit of 1985 was a duet sung in two languages written by Zdeňek Rytíř and entitled “Bells of Happiness” (“Zvonky štěstí”). The popularity of Slovak artists in the Czech lands lasted throughout the 1980s. Besides the group Elán and Miroslav Žbirka, Czech audiences were also won over by the child star Darinka Rolincová.

On May 3rd Czechoslovak won the World Ice Hockey Championships in Prague.
On the same day, the first unit of the Dukovany nuclear power plant was put into operation.
From the 27th to 30th of June, the last mass Spartakiad, a mass gymnastic event, took place at Strahov Stadium in Prague.

The idea of having Karel Gott sing a duet with Rolincová, who was 12, came from director Jaromír Vašt.

Photo: PolydorPhoto: Polydor The duet penned for Karel Gott and Darinka Rolincová had a traditional structure. The Czech lands were represented by the older male voice and Slovakia by the female child singer. The hit “Bells of Happiness” also found its way into the hearts of German fans under the name “Fang das Licht” .

Vote for the best song of the century!

Related articles

100 HITS OF THE REPUBLIC 1984 - 67th Segment: “Buttons of Love”

A significant amount of radio and television output in 1984 was stagnant to say the least. That year Czech pop also lost Milan Chladil,…

100 HITS OF THE REPUBLIC 1983 – 66th segment: “Great”

1983 was not a great year for Czech pop, with the Communist censors making themselves felt. They banned rock guitarist and singer Vladimír…

Hit of the Century

In this week’s Sunday Music we feature a round-up of five hit songs this week in our ongoing series Hit of the Century, looking back…
More

Each Sunday, participants will be able to vote in our new series Hit of the Century, covering 100 years of music in Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. (More)
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards