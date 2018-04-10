100 HITS OF THE REPUBLIC 1984 - 67th Segment: “Buttons of Love”

On January 31st, the Institute of Clinical and Experimental Medicine (IKEM) in Prague performed the first successful heart transplant in the region.

On May 12th, the Czechoslovak Olympic Committee unanimously decided not to send the Czechoslovak athletes to the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

On October 11th, the 1984 Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded in Stockholm to poet Jaroslav Seifert.

Composer Pavel Vaculík and lyricist Jan Krůta decided that the duo’s love songs would be greatly missed by the public. To fill that gap they wrote a series of naïve, melodic duets for the 18-year-old Iveta Bartošová and her partner Petr Sepéši. Their plan was a success, and “Buttons of Love” (“Knoflíky lásky”) became their most famous song.

Unfortunately, Petr Sepéši died in an accident, bringing the duo’s successful career to an end. However, Iveta Bartošová, who herself died in 2014, went on to become one of the most popular Czech singers of the late 1980s and 1990s.

