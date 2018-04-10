100 HITS OF THE REPUBLIC 1984 - 67th Segment: “Buttons of Love”

Martin Hrdinka
10-04-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A significant amount of radio and television output in 1984 was stagnant to say the least. That year Czech pop also lost Milan Chladil, who died at the age of just 53. An extremely popular singer, he had performed in a duo with Yvetta Simonová.

On January 31st, the Institute of Clinical and Experimental Medicine (IKEM) in Prague performed the first successful heart transplant in the region.
On May 12th, the Czechoslovak Olympic Committee unanimously decided not to send the Czechoslovak athletes to the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.
On October 11th, the 1984 Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded in Stockholm to poet Jaroslav Seifert.

Composer Pavel Vaculík and lyricist Jan Krůta decided that the duo’s love songs would be greatly missed by the public. To fill that gap they wrote a series of naïve, melodic duets for the 18-year-old Iveta Bartošová and her partner Petr Sepéši. Their plan was a success, and “Buttons of Love” (“Knoflíky lásky”) became their most famous song.

Unfortunately, Petr Sepéši died in an accident, bringing the duo’s successful career to an end. However, Iveta Bartošová, who herself died in 2014, went on to become one of the most popular Czech singers of the late 1980s and 1990s.

Vote for the best song of the century!

Related articles

100 HITS OF THE REPUBLIC 1983 – 66th segment: “Great”

1983 was not a great year for Czech pop, with the Communist censors making themselves felt. They banned rock guitarist and singer Vladimír…

Hit of the Century

In this week’s Sunday Music we feature a round-up of five hit songs this week in our ongoing series Hit of the Century, looking back…
Photo: Supraphon

1 0 0 HITS OF THE REPUBLIC 1982 – 65th Segment: “The Girls from Our Kindergarten”

Today we come to the year 1982.
More

Each Sunday, participants will be able to vote in our new series Hit of the Century, covering 100 years of music in Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. (More)
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards