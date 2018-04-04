1 0 0 HITS OF THE REPUBLIC 1980 – 63rd Segment: “Eighth Day”

May 22nd marked the election of the president of the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic. However, it was only a formality, and Gustáv Husák was elected president.

On July 19th, the 22nd Olympics in Moscow began. Many countries boycotted, starting with the United States.

On October 4th, football player Tomáš Rosický was born.

On November 4th, the Republican candidate Ronald Reagan won against the former President Jimmy Carter in the U.S. presidential election.

In the 1970’s, the golden age of the legendary band Olympic seemed to be a thing of the past. The band had contributed a number of hits to the Czech popular music scene in the 1960’s, including the song “Turtle,” which you may have voted for in our poll. The band’s popularity declined, and few people believed that Olympic would have another successful break… but then they did.

It began with a memory of the good old times of rock 'n' roll, with the revival concert the “Quarter Century of Rock 'n' Roll,” which featured many guest singers and was followed by other successful projects, “Holidays on Land,” “Street” and “Laboratory.”

The song “Eighth Day” became the big hit of that time period. The lyrics were written by Beat poet and a slogan master Pavel Vrba.

