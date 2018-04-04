1 0 0 HITS OF THE REPUBLIC 1980 – 63rd Segment: “Eighth Day”

Martin Hrdinka
04-04-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

We continue with 1980.

May 22nd marked the election of the president of the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic. However, it was only a formality, and Gustáv Husák was elected president.
On July 19th, the 22nd Olympics in Moscow began. Many countries boycotted, starting with the United States.
On October 4th, football player Tomáš Rosický was born.
On November 4th, the Republican candidate Ronald Reagan won against the former President Jimmy Carter in the U.S. presidential election.

In the 1970’s, the golden age of the legendary band Olympic seemed to be a thing of the past. The band had contributed a number of hits to the Czech popular music scene in the 1960’s, including the song “Turtle,” which you may have voted for in our poll. The band’s popularity declined, and few people believed that Olympic would have another successful break… but then they did.

Photo: SupraphonPhoto: Supraphon It began with a memory of the good old times of rock 'n' roll, with the revival concert the “Quarter Century of Rock 'n' Roll,” which featured many guest singers and was followed by other successful projects, “Holidays on Land,” “Street” and “Laboratory.”

The song “Eighth Day” became the big hit of that time period. The lyrics were written by Beat poet and a slogan master Pavel Vrba.

Vote for the best song of the century!

Related articles
Katapult, photo: Czech Television

1 0 0 HITS OF THE REPUBLIC 1979 – 62nd Segment: “Until…”

This brings us to the year 1979. A distinct contradiction emerged on the world stage of popular music at the end of the 1970’s. On…
Photo: Supraphon

1978-61th Segment: “Motorest”

In this series we present 100 songs which have gone down in the history of Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. They became widely…

Hit of the Century

In this week’s Sunday Music we feature a round-up of five hit songs this week in our ongoing series Hit of the Century, looking back…
More

Each Sunday, participants will be able to vote in our new series Hit of the Century, covering 100 years of music in Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. (More)
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards