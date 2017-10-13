Video report: Fifth edition of Signal now underway

Ian Willoughby
13-10-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

This year’s Signal festival of light has just got underway in Prague. Check out this video of some of the best installations and shows from what organisers say is the country’s best-attended arts event. And if you can make it along yourself, the fifth edition of Signal concludes on Sunday night.

Related articles

Prague prepares for launch of annual light show

This Thursday marks the start of the four-day 2017 Signal Festival, an annual light show in Prague, billed as the biggest cultural…
Installation by Tundra, photo: archive of Signal Festival

Huge Signal festival to light up Prague for fourth time from Thursday

The best attended arts event of the year in the Czech Republic gets underway on Thursday. At 22 venues and over four evenings, the…
1.26 by Janet Echelman, photo: CTK

Changing the face of the city: Popular Signal Festival returns

Prague’s Signal light festival has becoming massively popular and was rated one of the best festivals of its kind by the Guardian last…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards