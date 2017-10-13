Video report: Fifth edition of Signal now underway

This year’s Signal festival of light has just got underway in Prague. Check out this video of some of the best installations and shows from what organisers say is the country’s best-attended arts event. And if you can make it along yourself, the fifth edition of Signal concludes on Sunday night.
