Rare photos of 1968 invasion discovered

Czech Radio has brought readers rare, as yet unpublished photographs of the 1968 Russian-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. The photos were taken by Polish geologist Leszek Sawicki who was attending a conference in Prague at the time and was trapped in the capital city for several days after the invasion. Mr. Sawicki died earlier this year and the photos have come to Czech Radio courtesy of his wife who discovered them among his belongings.