Rare photos of 1968 invasion discovered

Daniela Lazarová
21-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech Radio has brought readers rare, as yet unpublished photographs of the 1968 Russian-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. The photos were taken by Polish geologist Leszek Sawicki who was attending a conference in Prague at the time and was trapped in the capital city for several days after the invasion. Mr. Sawicki died earlier this year and the photos have come to Czech Radio courtesy of his wife who discovered them among his belongings.

Related articles
Jan Urban, photo: Dominik Jůn

Jan Urban: I returned to Czechoslovakia a day before the 1968 invasion

This August 21 marks the 49th anniversary of the Russian-led Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968. Wenceslas Square in Prague…
Photo: Military History Institute Prague

Historians pin down number of 1968 invasion victims

A new book by Czech historians specifies the number of victims of the 1968 Soviet-led occupation of Czechoslovakia. According to the…
Igor Lukeš, photo: Ian Willoughby

Historian Igor Lukeš: Exile was much easier during the Cold War

Professor Igor Lukeš teaches at Boston University and has written extensively on modern Czech history, the Cold War and contemporary developments…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards