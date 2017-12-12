Prague tops survey for best place to live in the Czech Republic

The website Místo pro život has named Prague as the best region to live in the Czech Republic. Last year’s winner as well, the capital scores high in many of the areas one would expect such as healthcare, the number of doctors and dentists, highest life expectancy, services and schools for children and more. Where did it fare the worst? The category of safety – largely due to number of traffic accidents as well as the number of unsolved crimes.

The closely-watched survey ranks numerous criteria across eight categories, and polls some 1,400 respondents to get to the result. In many respects, it is fair to say that Prague is the region to beat. Místo pro život PR specialist David Pavlát explains:

“It’s certainly the case that larger cities have an advantage over smaller towns, so yes, Prague has come first in recent years. In the past, however, that wasn’t always the case.

“Prague has the advantage in a number of areas but the study is balanced out by a direct response from people who live in the region. And their views and answers are taken into account and are factored in. That can influence the overall outcome. In the future, inhabitants’ priorities can change, although for now Prague is the clear winner.”

For obvious reasons, the second and third place podium finishes are also important and not just for publicity: second this year was the region of South Bohemia, which scored high when it came to jobs, safety, sports and leisure and tolerance, and Hradec Králové which finished third, scoring high on the environment, safety and healthcare. By contrast, the worst-place finish went to Central Bohemia. Not an enviable position to be in. David Pavlát again:

“Last year, Central Bohemia wasn’t last but in the bottom half. You could say that it suffers a little from proximity to the capital but the numbers are clear: when it comes to health care there are few hospitals or hospital beds and few doctors and pharmacies for example. And that situation is repeated in all eight categories.

“Each region’s data speaks for itself and Central Bohemia did not stand out in any of them, hence the 14th placing.”

The aim of the survey, David Pavlát says, is to recognise regions and regional authorities for what they got right and to provide an overview for growing problems which need to be improved. Areas which fare poorly in given categories – be it the environment, health care, tourism or sports and leisure or others, have little to cheer about but can use the results as a springboard at least to try and implement necessary changes in the future.