Prague Castle opens state rooms, renovated over the summer, to the public

As of Friday, visitors can see various rooms used to receive official guests, as well as smaller salons and other parts of the Castle usually not open to the broader public. The move is in celebration of 100 years of republican tradition, the president’s spokesman, Jiří Ovčáček said. Entry for visitors is free.

Among the highlights, Mr Ovčáček pointed to the famous Pacassi staircase from Matyáš Gate, as well as the Cloakroom, the Throne Room, and the Brožík Drawing Room – all located in the Castle’s Southern wing. The spokesman added that Castle florists were preparing special floral decorations for the occasion.

The Czech Republic is due to celebrate the centenary of the founding of Czechoslovakia over the course of next year.