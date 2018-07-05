Czechs celebrate legacy of Saints Cyril and Methodius

July 5th is a public holiday in the Czech Republic honouring the legacy of Saints Cyril and Methodius who came to Great Moravia 1153 to spread the Christian faith and lay the foundations of literacy with the Glagolitic alphabet.
Thousands of people are expected to attend celebrations at the Velehrad pilgrimage site, which traditionally include an open air mass, exhibitions, lectures and public debates and a charity concert within the Days of People of Goodwill.
