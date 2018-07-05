Czechs celebrate legacy of Saints Cyril and Methodius

Daniela Lazarová
05-07-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

July 5th is a public holiday in the Czech Republic honouring the legacy of Saints Cyril and Methodius who came to Great Moravia 1153 to spread the Christian faith and lay the foundations of literacy with the Glagolitic alphabet.

Photo: Valtameri / GNU FLPhoto: Valtameri / GNU FL Thousands of people are expected to attend celebrations at the Velehrad pilgrimage site, which traditionally include an open air mass, exhibitions, lectures and public debates and a charity concert within the Days of People of Goodwill.

 

Janáček’s Glagolitic Mass pays homage to misionaries Cyril and Methodius

Find proves main Czech pilgrimage site Velehrad was settled at time of Great Moravian Empire, say archaeologists

Believers go on pilgrimage to Velehrad for Cyril and Methodius celebrations

Related articles
Cyril and Methodius

Janáček’s Glagolitic Mass pays homage to misionaries Cyril and Methodius

This Sunday falls on July 5, a public holiday in the Czech Republic marking the legacy of Saint Cyril and Methodius, two Christian…
Photo: Czech Television

Believers go on pilgrimage to Velehrad for Cyril and Methodius celebrations

As the annual celebrations of the legacy of St. Cyril and Methodius approach many believers are undertaking a religious pilgrimage…
Saints Cyril and Methodius

The Czech Orthodox Church - a community with a long and rich history in Bohemia and Moravia

Although the Orthodox Church has a relatively small congregation in this country, it has a long and colourful history in the Czech…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards