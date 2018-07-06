Czechs celebrate legacy of reformer priest Jan Hus

Daniela Lazarová
06-07-2018
July 6th is a public holiday in the Czech Republic marking the 603rd anniversary of the burning at stake of reformer priest Jan Hus. Masses are celebrated around the country, among others in Jan Hus’ birthplace Husinec and at Bethlehem chapel in Prague, where the reformer priest preached.

Jan HusJan Hus The events linked to the anniversary include theatre performances, debates, music concerts and film screenings dedicated to Jan Hus.

In search of Jan Hus

