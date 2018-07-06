Czechs celebrate legacy of reformer priest Jan Hus

July 6th is a public holiday in the Czech Republic marking the 603rd anniversary of the burning at stake of reformer priest Jan Hus. Masses are celebrated around the country, among others in Jan Hus’ birthplace Husinec and at Bethlehem chapel in Prague, where the reformer priest preached.
The events linked to the anniversary include theatre performances, debates, music concerts and film screenings dedicated to Jan Hus.
The Rolling Stones rock Prague again
Czech ice hockey fans cry foul over new national team jersey design, players slowly warm to it
Press: Czech Republic luring more and more Southern European workers
Czechs increasingly satisfied with life but also less tolerant towards minorities
Czech prime minister says EU migration agreement “huge success” for Visegrad Group