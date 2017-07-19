A video released in May attempted to cast a newly-emerging coalition between the Christian Democrats and the STAN Party of mayors and independents as a friendship built on courage, dedication and trust. Idyllic scenes showed boys cooperating together growing up to be the leaders of their respective parties – pledging to run together in the upcoming election. That all changed on Tuesday: although the parties still aim to cooperate closely, the coalition, formally-speaking, is dust.
In the end it all came down to numbers: numerous recent polls showing that the newly-minted coalition of the Christian Democrats and the STAN. Some outliers showed that the coalition might have met the minimum 10 percent threshold required for such a coalition to make it into the lower house (double that for single political parties) but we’ll never know now. In the end, the Christian Democrats, currently trending to pick up around 7.5 percent of the vote with STAN at around 1.5 percent, blinked.
Rather than risking failure this autumn, the Christian Democrats backed away from the coalition with STAN at almost the last minute. Instead, they offered the latter party’s candidates to run under the Christian Democrat banner instead, thus avoiding to strict 10 percent cut-off. Christian Democrat leader Pavel Bělobrádek explained that in light of recent polls, a failure by his party to make it into Parliament would only have made things easier for ANO, the party most expected to win, ANO, led by former finance minister Andrej Babiš:
“We simply can’t risk that there might be a single-party government. We had to accept and could not ignore the message from voters, heightened by the media, that we might not make it into the lower house. So we bet on a certainty.”
Although some in the top party echelons, including Agriculture Minister Marian Jurečka insisted the gamble would pay off, others agreed that dropping the coalition under the current circumstances made the most sense. Former Christian Democrat leader Jiří Čunek:
“In short, opinion polls did not show an expected gain among voters so we had to bet like this.”
STAN, polls suggest, have little chance of getting into the lower house of Parliament on their own; even so the party has not jumped to accept the Christian Democrats’ offer yet. Its leaders said throughout that they believed in the coalition and were in favour of it continuing. Where things go from here is a matter for the party will address next week. STAN leader Petr Gazdík:
“It is clear that the Christian Democrats don’t want to take any risks and want us to run on their ballot. We were against that from the start; that said, we are a democratic party and we respect their decision. It will be up around 50 members of the party’s top leadership to take a decision.”
Czech tank beer taking Europe by storm
The rocketing career of SpaceX’s David Pavlík
Czech government sends Brussels explanation of why it has not taken in refugees
Czechs largely sidelined in Polish-led South Seas Initiative
Czech test finds inconsistent levels of product quality in different states