In the end it all came down to numbers: numerous recent polls showing that the newly-minted coalition of the Christian Democrats and the STAN. Some outliers showed that the coalition might have met the minimum 10 percent threshold required for such a coalition to make it into the lower house (double that for single political parties) but we’ll never know now. In the end, the Christian Democrats, currently trending to pick up around 7.5 percent of the vote with STAN at around 1.5 percent, blinked.

Rather than risking failure this autumn, the Christian Democrats backed away from the coalition with STAN at almost the last minute. Instead, they offered the latter party’s candidates to run under the Christian Democrat banner instead, thus avoiding to strict 10 percent cut-off. Christian Democrat leader Pavel Bělobrádek explained that in light of recent polls, a failure by his party to make it into Parliament would only have made things easier for ANO, the party most expected to win, ANO, led by former finance minister Andrej Babiš:

“We simply can’t risk that there might be a single-party government. We had to accept and could not ignore the message from voters, heightened by the media, that we might not make it into the lower house. So we bet on a certainty.”

Although some in the top party echelons, including Agriculture Minister Marian Jurečka insisted the gamble would pay off, others agreed that dropping the coalition under the current circumstances made the most sense. Former Christian Democrat leader Jiří Čunek:

“In short, opinion polls did not show an expected gain among voters so we had to bet like this.”

STAN, polls suggest, have little chance of getting into the lower house of Parliament on their own; even so the party has not jumped to accept the Christian Democrats’ offer yet. Its leaders said throughout that they believed in the coalition and were in favour of it continuing. Where things go from here is a matter for the party will address next week. STAN leader Petr Gazdík:

“It is clear that the Christian Democrats don’t want to take any risks and want us to run on their ballot. We were against that from the start; that said, we are a democratic party and we respect their decision. It will be up around 50 members of the party’s top leadership to take a decision.”