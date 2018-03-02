Brno’s Festival of Taste

The festival runs at Brno’s Exhibition Grounds until Saturday, March 3.
Festival of Taste
A real Czech pig-killing, beef belly with celery puree and black potatoes, summer fettuccine with calamari and marinated carp with horseradish-dill sauce – all of this can be savoured by visitors to the Festival of Taste food fair now on in Brno. In addition, they can enjoy a variety of goodies from cheeses and pâtés to chocolates.
What’s more, 50 microbreweries – known for their specialty beers – are taking part in this year’s edition. Among the notable brews available is mead beer from the Hauskrecht brewery and an excellent lager from Kroměříž.
