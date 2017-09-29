British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson for Czech Radio: We will make sure our friends and partners in the EU are not left in the lurch

Jiří Hošek
29-09-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS
Download: MP3

Boris Johnson, foto: ČTKBoris Johnson, foto: ČTK British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson visited Prague earlier this week on the first stop of a tour of European capitals to explain the British position on Brexit outlined by Prime Minister Teresa May in Florence. In an interview for Czech Radio the British foreign secretary spoke about his country’s aims and priorities in the two-year transitional period ahead as well as after the Brexit cut-off line. Czech Radio’s London former correspondent Jiří Hošek began by asking him how he views the outcome of Germany’s parliamentary elections.

Related articles
Boris Johnson, Lubomír Zaorálek, photo: CTK

Boris Johnson in Prague: rights of Czech citizens will be assured after Brexit

During talks in Prague on Monday, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson assured Czech officials that the rights of Czech citizens…
Nigel Farage, Petr Mach, photo: Ian Willoughby

Nigel Farage tells Czechs to get behind Brexit trade deal

The man most responsible for Brexit – Nigel Farage – has been in Prague to make his contribution to the campaign for upcoming Czech…
Libor Sečka, photo: Daniela Lazarová

Czech ambassador: The best things about living in London? Oysters and football!

Libor Sečka is a seasoned Czech diplomat who has served as ambassador in countries such as Italy, Spain, Malta and China. At the start…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards