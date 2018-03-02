Tesco to sell its Prague My store

Ruth Fraňková
02-03-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The British supermarket chain Tesco is selling its department store My in the centre of Prague, the Czech News Agency reported this week. According to the consulting company NSG Morison, its value is about 171 million crowns (nearly seven million euros).

My store, photo: CTKMy store, photo: CTK The famous building, known as Máj, was built in the 1970s and used to house one of the few department stores in Czechoslovakia under Communism. It was bought by Tesco in 1996. According to the daily e15, the buyer is a company called Amádeus Real, which bought another Tesco store in the centre of Pilsen last year.

The British supermarket chain has recently been offloading its properties in the Czech Republic. Last year, the company sold its share in Prague’s shopping centre Nový Smíchov to its majority owner, the French firm Kleppiere.

Another shopping centre in Prague’s Letňany was sold to German company CBER Global Investors. Tesco has also sold its stores in Brno and Liberec.

The British chain currently has about 200 stores in the Czech Republic. With over 11,000 employees, it ranks among the country’s biggest employers.

In the financial year 2016/2017, Tesco Czech Republic recorded a financial loss of 1.09 billion crowns.

My, the famous Prague department store on the corner of Národní and Spálená Streets was designed by Martin Rajniš, John Eisler, and also Miroslav Masák from the SIAL studio. The boxy glass and steel building was completed in 1975 and is an important example of the late 20th century architecture style Brutalism. In 2007 it was listed as a national cultural heritage site.

Related articles
Illustrative photo: Michaela Vydrová

New Czech law seeks to cut food waste

At of the start of 2018, a new amendment to the Food Act came into effect in the Czech Republic, requiring all supermarkets over 400…
Silvia Horvátová, photo: Dominik Jůn

Čestlice farmers’ market - fighting for survival

Čestlice is the name of a small village just outside the eastern city limits of Prague. But it is also the location of a giant out-of-town shopping…
Photo: Tomáš Adamec

Retail mall development resumes in Czech Republic

Seven new or reconstructed shopping malls are set to open in the Czech Republic this year, which is twice as many as in the past two…
More

Each Sunday, participants will be able to vote in our new series Hit of the Century, covering 100 years of music in Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. (More)
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards