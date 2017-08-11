Poppy seed production is expected to be 23 thousand tonnes, which is by a fifth lower than in the 2016.

The estimated production of basic cereals excluding corn grain, in the amount of 6,709 thousand tonnes is 13.2% lower than the last year’s above-average production. The expected drop of production by 1,020 thousand tonnes is entirely due to a decrease of the per hectare yield to 5.32 t/ha (-13.1%), while the sowing area of 1,262 thousand hectares remained almost unchanged compared to 2,016 (-0.1%). This year’s estimated production of basic cereals is lower than the last five-year average as well as the ten-year one (-6.5% and -4.2%, respectively).

As for all types of basic cereals, a decrease in per hectare yields is expected compared to the yields in 2016. An increase in the production owing to a major enlargement of the sowing areas is estimated only as for spring wheat (plus 65 thousand tonnes) and oat s (+20 thousand tonnes). Harvest of rye is estimated to remain basically unchanged compared to 2016. As for other cereals, a decrease in production is expected; the most marked drop will be at winter wheat (-854 thousand tonnes), spring barley (-117 thousand tonnes), and winter barley (-109 thousand tonnes).

Rape seed production is estimated to be 1,199 thousand tonnes, which is by 160 thousand tonnes lower than last year (-11.8%) due to a drop of the per hectare yield to 3.04 t/ha (-12.1%). The sowing area slightly expanded compared to 2016 to 394 thousand ha (+0.3%); it is the third highest value in the survey history. A higher sowing area of rape was recorded only in 2012 and 2013, when it exceeded 400 thousand hectares. When compared to a five-year average, the estimated rape production is by 10.6% lower (sowing area +0.1%; yield -10.7%); it is comparable to the ten-year average (harvest -0.1%; sowing area +4.9%; yield -4.8%).

This year’s production of poppy seed is estimated to be 23 thousand tonnes, which is almost by a fifth lower compared to 2016 (-19.8%) due to a drop in the per hectare yield to 0.70 t/ha (-2.5%) and the sowing area to 33 thousand ha (-8.3%).