Developer UDI Group plans Prague Stock Exchange listing in October

Brian Kenety
26-06-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

UDI Group plans to list shares this autumn on the Prague Stock Exchange’s new Start market which aims to encourage investment in small and mid-sized companies. In October, the Czech developer hopes to raise CZK 300 million through an initial public offering (IPO).

Illustrative photo: OmirOnia, freeimagesIllustrative photo: OmirOnia, freeimages The START market offers SMEs a way to raise capital directly from investors under simplified terms. Generally, regulated markets are all but inaccessible for smaller businesses due to administration and other costs, so they generally turn to banks for loans.

UDI Group will list shares in a newly formed subsidiary called UDI CEE, short for central and eastern Europe, the market where it now plans projects worth CZK 1 billion. The parent company plans to offer shares amounting to about 30 per cent of UDI CEE on the Prague bourse. In the first tranche, it hopes to raise CZK 300 million and gradually the entire CZK 1 billion.

"As a developer, we use standard forms of financing, such as bank loans and subordinated loans or capital from domestic and foreign financial investors,” UDI Group Finance Director Libor Táborský told the Czech News Agency. “We decided to try out the Start platform as another financing tool as part of our continued expansion abroad.”

UDI – which is short for Urban Developers and Investors – has been operating on the Czech and Slovak markets for more than 25 years. It was founded by a father-son team that initially concentrated on building and selling family homes and residential apartment buildings but soon expanded into the commercial sector.

Its strategic partners for UDI CEE projects include members of Fidurock Capital, a Dutch investment boutique.

Brian Kenety
26-06-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS
Related articles
Illustrative photo: Klára Stejskalová

Prague stock exchange seeks new start with small company offers

Prague’s stock exchange has had something of a roller coaster existence after it reopened in 1993, a few years after the fall of communism…
Photo: Khalil Baalbaki

Flat building up but demand still outstrips supply

New apartment construction has grown sharply this year. But not enough to meet supply and curb fast rising prices.
Photo: Tomáš Adamec

Retail mall development resumes in Czech Republic

Seven new or reconstructed shopping malls are set to open in the Czech Republic this year, which is twice as many as in the past two…
More

Each Sunday, participants will be able to vote in our new series Hit of the Century, covering 100 years of music in Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. (More)
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards