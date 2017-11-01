Czech industry at six year growth record

Ruth Fraňková
01-11-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech Republic’s manufacturing sector shows the most significant growth in more than six years, according to a report by IHS Markit released on Wednesday.

Illustrative photo: archive of Czech GovernmentIllustrative photo: archive of Czech Government The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a reflection of the state of confidence in the manufacturing sector, increased to 58.5 points in October from September’s 56.6 points. A score above 50 points indicates an overall improvement of the sector.

“October’s survey data showed the biggest improvement in operating conditions in production since April 2011. The increase in new orders was also the fastest since May 2014,” said IHS Markit’s Sian Jones.

According to the survey, the level of production among Czech manufacturers increased in October at the fastest rate in four months. Together with higher production, new and export orders marked a significant rise as well.

Analysts expect industry to continue its turbo performance for the rest of this year. Eurozone GDP figures released on Tuesday showed foreign demand is still strong. New orders from both domestic and foreign clients grew at the fastest rate since May 2014.

Komerční banka’s economist Viktor Zeisel expects industry output to accelerate significantly in the autumn months. He says the positive outlook will also motivate businesses to make further investments and increase domestic productivity.

“Domestic industry will therefore try to cope with the declining supply of labour and increase its wage bill. Thanks to industry, the Czech economy will add 4.4 percent growth this year, and its dynamics will reach 3.6 percent next year,” he told Czech Television.

Related articles
HE3DA recyclable battery, photo: archive of HE3DA

Long haul as Czech inventor sees start of revolutionary hi tech battery factory

A Czech inventor is behind what is claimed to be a revolutionary lithium battery which could be the answer to the world’s energy storage…
Jan Bureš, Aleš Chmelař, photo: Ondřej Tomšů

Czech Republic faces glass ceiling challenge in economic catch up with Western European

This week Radio Prague staged a special debate about Czech economic convergence with the most developed West European economies. While…
Photo: Official website of VPE

Czech engineering jewel VPE snapped up by local buyer

One of the biggest specialist Czech engineering companies, Vítkovice Power Engineering (VPE) has been saved after its purchase as a…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards