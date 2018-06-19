Czech company to produce biofuels from waste cooking oil

“We expect to launch the production of biofuels from waste cooking oil at the end of September or beginning of October. The capacity of the production line will be between 6,000 to 8,000 tonnes a month, based on the quality of the raw material,” Radomír Kučera told the daily, adding that the company will use only plant oils and not animal fats.

Chemoprojekt, which is part of the Safichem group, was the first company in the Czech Republic to introduce production of biofuels from rapeseed oil. The company said it recently decided to switch from rapeseed oil to waste frying oil and has already invested several dozen million crowns into the project.

“We are currently transforming the unit from rapeseed oil into waste cooking oil because we believe the second-generation biofuels have a more promising future,” Radomír Kučera said.

Among the biggest environmental benefits of biofuels is the reduction of greenhouse emissions to the atmosphere. While rapeseed oil biodiesel generates about 35 per cent less greenhouse gas emissions than equivalent fossil fuels do, biofuels from waste provides a saving of 85 per cent. Due to tougher EU rules on greenhouse gas emissions, Chemoprojekt is expecting to see a growing demand for second-generation biofuels in the coming years.