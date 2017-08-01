Broadcaster: More and more Czechs choosing autumn vacations over peak summer period

Jan Velinger
01-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

For many Europeans, summer vacations are no longer limited to the summer, and more and more consumers, including Czechs, are taking holidays in the off-season. Czech Radio cited local travel agencies who say that interest in vacationing in the autumn has gone up in record numbers.

Photo: David KubíčekPhoto: David Kubíček More and more, according to Czech Radio, are booking vacations not in the summer but for example September, when the number of tourists in popular areas drops significantly but the weather remains warm in some places and in some cases, exceptional. Other obvious benefits in the off-season include wider availability of rooms at resorts, hotels or bed & breakfasts which are otherwise hopelessly booked up in the peak season, as well as cheaper prices.

Karolína, a Czech student, told the broadcaster that she and her partner this year were looking at Greece in September, possibly the island of Santorini. Travel in September is a welcome option for young couples: no children means not having to be back in time for the new school year. Senior couples also take advantage of travelling in the off-season; the absence of hordes of not just children on the beach or at the resort swimming pools is also a clear advantage.

As for destinations, Greece remains an obvious choice, Jan Papež of the Association of Czech Travel Agents, confirms.

“As far as clients are concerned, the further south you go, the better. That means Cyprus, Crete, and Spain.”

The marketing director of Exim Tours Stanislav Zíma told Czech Radio that the sale of off-season holidays generally grew by 10 percent year-on-year; 2017, he pointed out was an exception, seeing a jump of more than 25 percent.

Jan Velinger
01-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS
Related articles
Photo: Pjotr Mahhonin, CC BY-SA 3.0

Landlocked Czechs take to luxury cruises

An increasing number of Czech tourists are spending their holidays on luxury cruise liners, the daily e15 reported on Thursday. The…
Croatia, photo: Czech Radio - Radio Prague

More Czechs holidaying abroad

More Czechs are choosing to holiday abroad this year with Croatia, Slovakia and Italy the most popular tourist destinations. The interest…
Prague Castle, photo: Kristýna Maková

Visitors could get more from Prague by 'slowing down', says Prague City Tourism head

In most respects 2016 was a good year for tourism not least in the Czech capital, which saw yet another increase in the number of visitors.…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards