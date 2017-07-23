23-07-2017 17:27 | Ian Willoughby

Monument to Kubiš and Gabčík unveiled in UK village

The Czechoslovak parachutists who carried out Operation Anthropoid have received their first monument in the United Kingdom, where they were based before assassinating Nazi Reinhard Heydrich in Prague in 1942. The stone memorial to Jan Kubiš and Jozef Gabčík was unveiled at the Church of St. John the Baptist in Ightfield, Shropshire on Sunday afternoon. It has been installed on the grave of their good friends the Ellisons, who lived locally. Among those in attendance were members of the Ellison family, the Slovak ambassador to the UK, Ľubomír Rehák, and John Martin, author of a book about Operation Anthropoid and the main organiser of the monument.

Pilný and Babiš discuss 2018 budget with Zeman at Lány

The minister of finance, ANO appointee Ivan Pilný, and his predecessor in the post, ANO chief Andrej Babiš, discussed next year’s state budget in a meeting with the Czech president, Miloš Zeman, at his Lány residence outside Prague on Sunday. The three also discussed other aspects of the Czech economy, including the labour shortage and European Union subsidies. Mr. Zeman told his visitors that he would prefer to see more of the budget going toward investment and less toward consumption. Mr. Babiš said it had been a standard meeting and that Mr. Pilný had invited him as the original author of the 2018 budget.

Zeman regional visits not part of re-election campaign, says spokesman

President Miloš Zeman will continue touring the regions of the Czech Republic from September but such visits do not represent part of a campaign to win re-election next January, his spokesman Jiří Ovčáček said. However, Jan Outlý from the state agency that oversees party financing says that Mr. Zeman should at least consider including the cost of regional visits in his total campaign budget, which has a cap of CZK 50 million. Mr. Ovčáček says the president has been touring the regions since 2013 and is making good on a promise to speak directly to citizens. Mr. Zeman has said he will not actively campaign for re-election or take part in debates with other candidates.

Possible twins placed in Plzeň babybox

Two new-born babies were left in a babybox in a health clinic in Plzeň within hours of each other on Sunday morning. Officials at the hospital said the baby boys may be twins. One was reported to be well while the second is in a critical condition. They are the fourth and fifth infants placed in the babybox in Plzeň this year and bring the number nationally to 10. Babyboxes are intended as a safe way for parents to give up unwanted children; once a child has been placed inside an alarm rings and they are attended to by medics.

Lower than average temperatures expected in next month

Temperatures in the Czech Republic should be lower than average for the time of year over the next month, the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute said in a regular four-week forecast. Daytime highs can typically be expected to reach a maximum of about 22 degrees Celsius until the middle of August, they said. Rainfall will be higher than average for the time of year.

Motocross rider dies after fall

A competitor died following a bad fall in a motocross world championship event in the West Bohemian town of Loket on Saturday. The 13-year-old rider has been named as Igor Cuharciuc from Moldova. Doctors attempted to resuscitate him for 45 minutes but he succumbed to his injuries at the race venue. Organisers Autoklub ČR said the relevant safety procedures had been adhered to and that the course met all safety standards.

Weather forecast

Bright spells should alternate with rain in the Czech Republic on Monday, with temperatures of up to 23 degrees Celsius expected. There should be similar weather throughout most of the week.