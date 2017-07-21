21-07-2017 14:25 | Jan Velinger

President nominates Srp to join Council of the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes

President Miloš Zeman on Friday nominated former dissident and former Jazz Section head Karel Srp to join the Council of the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes. His nomination needs to be approved by the Senate. Earlier this year, Mr Srp was rejected by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka as the president’s nominee for a commission examining who should be recognised as a member of the anti-Communist resistance during the previous regime. At the time, the prime minister praised Srp for having done much for independent culture under communism. However, he said, public information showed that the candidate had repeatedly informed to the StB secret police. A court ruled in 2000 that his name had wrongfully been listed in StB records, but former members of the pre-1989 underground maintain Mr Srp had informed on them during the former regime.

Senate approves ban on fur farms

The Senate approved a ban on fur farms after a two-hour debate on Thursday. The ban, which still has to be signed by the president, should take effect from the end of January 2019. At the moment, around nine such farms, mostly raising mink and foxes, are present in the Czech Republic. The owners can claim compensation from the state. Opponents of the ban warn that illegal farms could be created where the state has no oversight over the animals’ welfare. Some 46,000 people signed a petition against fur farms in the Czech Republic.

Officials seize thousands of fake brand-name goods at Prague market

Officials seized almost 9,000 fake brand-name items during a raid at Prague’s Vietnamese market, Sapa, this week, a customs official confirmed on Friday. According to the calculations, the items represented potential losses equalling a total of almost 14 million crowns (the equivalent of just under 540,000 euros). Fake goods seized carried the logos of a number of international brands including Adidas, Gucci, Ray-Ban and Rolex.

Mladá Boleslav defeat Shamrock Rovers in Europa League pre-qualifier

In football, Czech club Mladá Boleslav has advanced to the third prequalifying round of the Europa League after a 2-0 second-leg win against Ireland’s Shamrock Rovers on Thursday night. The Czech team is set to face Albania’s Skënderbeu Korcë next week.

Football agent says a number of top clubs interested in Schick

Footballer Patrik Schick’s agent Pavel Paska has revealed that all cards are on the table concerning the player’s possible transfer from Sampdoria, suggesting the Czech forward could still sign with any of several clubs, including Juventus, Liverpool, Rome or Inter Milan. According to the Italian media, Inter has expressed significant interest in the 21-year-old forward. It was widely expected that Schick would sign with Juventus until a medical this week revealed a potential cardiac issue. Paska denied it was a heart condition as had been reported by some media. The player was taking a five-week rest holiday ordered by the doctor following what his agent described as a “gruelling season”. Italian football website Calciomercato.com reported that Schick could reach a deal worth 30 million euros (paid over two years) with Inter provided he passed a medical with the club.

Video of Čech, warning fellow Arsenal players not to lift trophy, gains attention of fans

A video of Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Čech warning players not to lift a trophy in the International Champions Cup in Shanghai has gotten wider attention online, to the delight of Arsenal fans. The cup, awarded in the pre-season tournament, was won by the Gunners in their defeat of Bayern Munich on penalties. Both the British and Czech press described Čech, who was captain for the match, as admonishing the players for wanting to lift a trophy in a tournament which was, in effect, meaningless. Arsenal last won the Premier League in 2004, and are aiming to rebound after finishing fifth last season.

Weather

Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures should reach highs of around 29 degrees Celsius.