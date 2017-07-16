16-07-2017 18:54 | Ruth Fraňková

Body of drowned girl from Czech Republic found in Bulgaria

Rescuers have found the body of a girl from the Czech Republic, who drowned in Bulgaria's Sunny Beach resort on Thursday, Czech television NOVA reported on Saturday, citing the Czech ambassador to Bulgaria Dušan Štrauch. The 11-year-old girl, reportedly of Vietnamese origin, drowned after she had been carried away by a strong underwater currant. A 61-year-old Czech woman, who was accompanying the girl, drowned while trying to save the girl. The incident happened outside work hours, when there was no rescuer on the beach.

Number of long-term unemployed keeps dropping

Number of the long-term unemployed in the Czech Republic has been gradually dropping, according to the data of the Czech Labour Office released by the Czech News Agency on Sunday. In June, there were 166,691 people in the country unemployed for more than a year, while the number of vacancies stood at 183,500. That figure is twice as low as in 2014. Four out of ten unemployed are jobless for more than a year, and three out of ten for more than two years.

Austrian police intervened against Czech football fans

Police in Austria had to intervene against a group of Czech football fans, who broke into a petrol station in Tyrol on Saturday night, the Austrian APA agency reported on Sunday. Two members of the group stole alcohol and sweets in the store. According to the agency, the cashier had to lock herself in another room until police arrived. The incident happened on a highway about 12 kilometres from Innsbruck.

Tourist in Prague charged over 6,000 crowns for 14km taxi ride

A taxi driver in Prague charged a foreign tourists in Prague over 6,000 crowns for a 14-kilometre ride, Irena Seifertová, a spokesman for the police, told the Czech News Agency. The woman hailed the taxi at the Old Town Square in the centre of Prague. The driver initially demanded 480 euros (around 12,000 crowns) for the ride. An average fare for 14 kilometres would be up to 500 crowns. The tourist filed a criminal complaint against the driver, who is now being investigated by the police.

Fuksa and Zavřel take gold at Canoe Sprint European Championships

The Czech Republic’s Martin Fuksa has won another medal at the Canoe Sprint European Championships in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv. A day after picking up silver in the 200 metres, the 24-year-old Czech topped the podium in the 500 metres on Sunday. It is the fifth consecutive gold for Fuksa in this event at European championships. Meanwhile, another Czech Jakub Zavřel took gold in the kayak single 500 metres event.

Tropical temperatures set to return to Czech Republic next week

Tropical temperatures are set to return to the Czech Republic next week, according to a long-term forecast from the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute. The remaining weeks should be slightly cooler, with daytime temperatures expected to range between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. Rainfall levels over the next four weeks should also be average for the time of year.

Weather

Monday is expected to be partly cloudy, with occasional rain showers and daytime temperatures ranging between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius.