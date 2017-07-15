15-07-2017 18:41 | Ruth Fraňková

Czech tourist injured in Hurghada attack has been transported to Cairo

The Czech tourist, who was injured in a knife attack on Friday in the Egyptian resort of Hurghada has been transported by a helicopter to a hospital in Cairo for further examinations, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed. According to the spokeswoman of the ministry, the woman sustained injuries to her leg and back. Two German women were killed in the attack at the Red Sea resort and another three people injured. The motives of the assailant who was arrested by the police are still under investigation, but he was allegedly in contact with Islamic State radicals over the internet.

Ethnic Czechs from Volhynia mark 70 years since repatriation

Ethnic Czechs from the western Ukrainian province of Volhynia celebrate 70 years since the return to their homeland. On Saturday, a plaque marking the post-war events in the border areas was unveiled at a train station in Žatec, the final station of the first transport which took place in February 1947. On Sunday, a commemorative ceremony will take place in Český Malín, a village founded by Czech immigrants in 1871 in what is today Ukraine. The village was burnt to the ground by the Nazis during WWII and most of its inhabitants were murdered.

Czech man wanted by Interpol arrested in Thailand

Police in Thailand arrested a Czech man wanted by Interpol on fraud charges in the Czech Republic, the daily Bangkok Post wrote on Saturday. The 42-year-old Radek Juříček from Vsetín was allegedly hiding in the Thailand for three years. According to the daily, the man had cheated a company in the Czech Republic by falsifying documents, causing damage worth 1.5 million euros to the firm. He was arrested on Koh Samui island in the south of the country on Friday, after being alerted by the Czech Embassy in Thailand. After the arrest, the suspect was taken to the Immigration Bureau before being handed over to Interpol.

Czech studio receives Emmy nomination for visual effects in Genius

Czech post-production studio UPP has received Emmy nomination for their visual effects in the series Genius about the life of Albert Einstein. It is already a fifth nomination for the prestigious television award for the Czech studio. The series, starring Geoffrey Rush in the lead role, has been produced by the National Geographic channel and features a number of Czech actors. The 69th annual Emmy Award ceremony will be held on September 17.

Canoeist Fuksa takes silver at European Championships

The Czech Republic’s Martin Fuksa took silver at the Canoe Sprint European Championships in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv on Saturday. The 24-year-old finished two seconds behind Sebastian Brendel of Germany. The Czech canoe team (Spicar, Slouf, Havel, Sterba) finished in the fourth place in men’s K4 500 metres event.

Tennis: Tomáš Berdych loses to Roger Federer in Wimbledon semi-final.

The Czech tennis player Tomáš Berdych has been beaten by Roger Federer of Switzerland in the semi-final at Wimbledon. The 11th seeded pushed Federer hard on Centre Court, but went down 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 6-4. “I think I played really good tennis throughout the whole tournament. But I just unfortunately faced a guy who's playing his best,” Berdych said after the game.

Weather

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with daytime highs ranging between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius.