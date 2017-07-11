11-07-2017 14:50 | Ian Willoughby

Czech government to argue other states responsible for it not taking in refugees

The Czech Republic is very likely to argue that other states’ conditions and inaction have prevented it from fulfilling compulsory EU quotas for accepting refugees, the Czech News Agency reported on Tuesday. The Prague government looks set to say the Italian and Greek governments made very little response to its offer to take in a small number of those countries’ refugees. The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland have until Thursday to submit explanations for their failure to take part in the EU’s refugee relocation programme. The three states could ultimately be fined by the EU for non-compliance with the system.

Republican businessman Stephen King to become US ambassador to Prague

Wisconsin Republican businessman Stephen King is set to become the next US ambassador to the Czech Republic, the news website The Hill reported. Mr. King, who is 75, worked for the FBI early in his career and was an investigator for the US Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. He is reportedly close to senior Republicans Paul Ryan and Reince Priebus and did not openly back any candidate in the party’s presidential primaries. The previous American ambassador to Prague, Andrew Schapiro, congratulated him on the news of his appointment.

Restrictions come into place at Prague’s Muzeum Metro station

Restrictions at the central Prague Metro station Muzeum came into effect on Tuesday. The closure of the relevant platform means that for the next five months it will not be possible to board or disembark from A (green) line trains heading toward or from Depo Hostivař in the east of the city. Passengers will be able to reach their destinations by first travelling one station in the direction opposite to that which they wish to take and then boarding the train they need. The closure of the platform has been necessitated by the seepage of water into the underground.

2017 Prague Pride parade set for August 12

This year’s Prague Pride parade will take place on Saturday August 12, the organisers announced on Tuesday. As in the past, the procession will run from the city’s Wenceslas Square to Letná plain and will crown a week-long festival supporting sexual diversity. The first Prague Pride six years ago was met with protests from among others then president Václav Klaus, but in recent years the event has met with only limited resistance.

John Scofield to play free show on Old Town Square Tuesday

One of the world’s top jazz guitarists John Scofield is set to perform with his group Überjam on Prague’s Old Town Square on Tuesday night. The free concert will constitute the second night in the capital of Bohemia Jazz Fest, an event that visits a number of cities and towns at this time every year. Scofield, who is 65, has played with the likes of Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and Charles Mingus. Bohemia Jazz Fest is organised by Rudy Linka, a successful Czech musician based in New York.

Tomáš Berdych through to Wimbledon singles last 16

Czech tennis player Tomáš Berdych has won a place in the Wimbledon quarterfinals after a five set roller coaster against Austria’s Dominic Thiem, the eighth seed. Berdych clinched the match 6:3, 6:7, 6:3, 3:6, 6:3 after almost three hours on court. It is the Czech’s fifth appearance in the Wimbledon last 16 where he also reached the finals in 2010. Berdych will face the winner of the match between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Weather forecast

It should be rainy in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures of up to 23 degrees Celsius expected. Daytime highs are likely to then fall to around 21 degrees Celsius for the rest of the week.