21-01-2017 19:27 | Ruth Fraňková

Foreign Minister Zaorálek: Czech-German declaration still relevant today

The Czech-German declaration, which was signed 20 years ago to the day, enabled the countries to cooperate and to look into the future, Foreign Minister Lubomír Zaorálek told the Czech News Agency on Saturday. The significance of the declaration, in which the leaders of both countries pledged not to burden bilateral relations by controversial issues from the past, is still relevant today. Thanks to the agreement, Czech and Germans are not just neighbors, but also significant partners, Mr Zaorálek has said.

Two hundred people attend Love Trumps Hate gathering in Prague

Around two hundred people gathered on Prague`s Wenceslas Square on Sunday to attend the Love Trumps Hate rally, a sister event to the Women`s March in Washington. Dozens of demonstrations are being held across the US and the rest of the world, including Tokyo, Sydney and Paris, in support of women, minority groups and immigrants in the wake of Donald Trump's inauguration as 45th President of the United States. ”The rally affirms our commitment to protecting the rights, safety, and health of our children, families, and communities, including those individuals from politically and socially marginalized demographics,” the organizers of the Prague event said in a press release.

Head of Confederation of Political Prisoners Naděžda Kavalírová dies at 93

The head of the Confederation of Political Prisoners, Naděžda Kavalírová, has died at the age of 93. Mrs Kavalírová was actively involved in the resistance against the Communist regime. After the Communist takeover in 1948 she was expelled from the Medical Faculty of Charles University in Prague because of her membership in the National Socialist Party. In 1956 she was convicted of treason, and espionage and spent three years in prison. Since 2003, Mrs. Kavlírová was the chairwoman of the Confederation of Political Prisoners and between the years 2007 and 2013 she also headed the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes.

Smog alert remain in place in large part of Czech Republic

A smog alert alert remains in place in ten regions of the Czech Republic, where more than double the permissible limit for airborne dust particles have been recorded. People with chronic lung-related problems and heart condition as well as elderly people and children have been recommended to stay indoors and authorities have also appealed to drivers to curb their travels. Situation has worsened in Prague, Central Bohemia and Olomouc region, where the biggest polluters were asked to scale down production.

Strýcová and Plíšková advance to fourth round of Australian Open

Czech tennis player Barbora Strýcová has advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open, after beating Caroline Garcia of France 6:2 and 7:5. Strýcová will next face the six-time Australian Open Champion and world number two Serena Williams, who knocked out her fellow American Nicole Gibbs 6:1, 6:3. Another Czech, Karolina Plíšková, has also reached the fourth round after beating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 4:6, 6:0 and 10:8.

Koukalová takes bronze in mass start race in Anterselva

Biathlete Gabriela Koukalová came third in the women’s mass start event in Italy`s Anterselva on Saturday. Koukalová is now second in the overall rankings, 105 points behind Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier, who finished in the second place. The race was won by Nadine Horchler of Germany.

Cold spell to last until end of January

The current spell of cold weather is set to continue until the end of January, according to a regular monthly forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute on Saturday. During the next week, temperatures are expected to remain below zero, while the following three-week period is expected to get a little bit warmer. Snow-fall levels will remain below average for the time of year.