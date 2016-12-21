21-12-2016 14:48 | Ruth Fraňková

Kvitová feeling good after surgery following knife attack

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitová is feeling good following a surgery to repair damage to her hand caused in a knife attack at her home on Tuesday, her publicist Karel Tejkal said on Wednesday. During an operation lasting nearly four hours doctors sutured tendons in all the fingers and two nerves on her left hand, the one the 26-year-old plays with. Tejkal said she would wear a cast for six to eight weeks and would not be able to bear weight on the hand for another six months. Mr. Tejkal quoted the surgeon as saying Kvitová was young and healthy and there was no reason she couldn’t play again. The two-time Wimbledon winner was attacked in her home by a man who is still being sought by the police.

PM Sobotka: government brought stability in 2016

The current coalition government has brought the country both economic and political stability in 2016, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday at a press conference assessing the government’s performance in the past year. According to the prime minister, the government has succeeded in raising living standards, increasing both average and minimum wages and keeping unemployment at record low levels. He also said the cabinet earmarked more money for the intelligence services and increased their staff to make people feel safer. Mr. Sobotka also presented the government’s 10 priorities for the next year, including successful drawing of EU funds, increasing salaries, and new legislation on social housing and non-profit hospitals.

Prague and other cities step up security measures in reaction to Berlin attack

The city of Prague is tightening security measures in reaction to Monday’s terrorist attack in Berlin. Police have blocked off Pařížská Street, the main entry to the city’s Christmas Market on Old Town Square. They have also installed concrete roadblocks both on the Old Town Square and Wenceslas Square in the centre of the city. Similar measures have been taken elsewhere in the Czech Republic, including Brno, Jihlava, Pilsen, Ostrava and Liberec. Police will also step up their presence in areas with large crowds of people, such as shopping malls and public transport stations.

PM Sobotka says Merkel not to be blamed for Berlin terrorist attack

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has distanced himself from the words of Finance Minister and ANO party leader Andrej Babiš, who said Angela Merkel was to blame for Monday’s terrorist attack in Berlin. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Mr. Sobotka said that despite having reservations about Germany’s steps concerning the migrant crisis, it was necessary to look for a joint European solution. He also said there was no reason for Czechs to restrict Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Poll: 35 percent of Czechs believe in God

Some 35 percent of Czechs believe in God, which is a two-percent increase on the previous year, suggest a new poll carried out by the STEM agency. In 1995, when the agency carried out first such poll, some 39 percent of those who took part said they believed in God. According to the survey, some 34 percent of people said they were planning to visit a church during Christmas. However, onl about one tenth of the believers go to church regularly throughout the year. The survey also suggests that women, older people and people living in Moravia are the most religious social group.

Jágr now joint second on NHL all-time points list

The Czech ice hockey star Jaromír Jágr now has the joint second-highest points tally in the NHL. The forward, who is 44 and first joined the league in 1990, recorded three assists in his Florida Panthers’ 4-3 win over Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday to tie with Mark Messier on 1,887 points. The all-time points record is 2,857 for Wayne Gretzky. Jágr also scored 371 points outside the NHL during spells abroad.

Weather

Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy with occasional freezing rain or drizzle and average daytime highs between -2 and 2 degrees Celsius.