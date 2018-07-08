The songs Czechs grew up on

Libor Kukal
08-07-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

We can safely say that the songs you will hear today are well-known to generations of Czechs since their childhood. Everyone has watched fairy-tale movies at some point in their lives and the melodies from these films stuck in their heads forever.

Three Hazelnuts for Cinderella, photo: Czech TVThree Hazelnuts for Cinderella, photo: Czech TV Fairy-tales and children’s films are an important part of Czech cinematography and many of them have reached international acclaim. Tři oříšky pro Popelku, which literally translates as Three Hazelnuts for Cinderella, is watched every Christmas by generations of Czechs and other Europeans. It’s not surprising that many of those melodies were performed by some of the country’s biggest music stars, including Karel Gott.

Probably the best-known fairy tale musical is Šíleně Smutná princezna, or The Incredibly Sad Princess, from 1968, with two famous singers Helena Vondráčková and Václav Neckář in the lead roles. The tradition continues to this day, with popular singer Tomáš Klus recently starring (and of course singing) in the film Tři bratři or Three Brothers.

Related articles
Batacchio / Cirk La Putyka (Photo: Czech Centre in London)

Czech Season in Scotland brings the best of Czech music, dance and visual arts to Edinburgh and Glasgow

After nearly ten years of bringing the best of Czech live performance to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival the Czech Centre in London worked…
Yvonne Přenosilová, photo: ČT24

Singer and radio personality Yvonne Přenosilová –a symbol of the heady 1960s

Yvonne Přenosilová is a singer and radio personality whose successful music career was cut off by the 1968 Russian-led invasion of Czechoslovakia,…
Martina Trchová with band, photo: Ben Skála, CC BY 3.0

Anděl Award winner Martina Trchová

Martina Trchová is a Prague based singer and songwriter. Her most recent album, called Holobyt or Unfurnished Flat, has just won the…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards