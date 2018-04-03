Singer Juwana Jenkins: The moment I fell in love with Prague? When I got lost

Clare Profous
03-04-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Blues singer and teacher Juwana Jenkins has been living in Prague since the late 1990s. In this special video interview, the American vocalist discusses her relationship to the city, adjusting to Czech culture – and much more.

Related articles
Jana Koubková, photo: Vlastislav Balcar

Multi-genre singer Jana Koubková

Jana Koubková is one of the country’s most versatile artists – first and foremost a Czech jazz singer, she moves effortlessly among…
Krausberry, photo: YouTube

Krausberry – A blues band with a twist of humour

Anyone familiar with the Czech music scene, will probably at some point heard of the blues band Krausberry, led by frontman Martin…
Photo: Supraphon

Tonya Graves’ tribute to the blues

Today’s Sunday Music Show puts the spotlight on Tonya Graves, the Prague-based US singer, who has just released her second album, the positively…
More

Each Sunday, participants will be able to vote in our new series Hit of the Century, covering 100 years of music in Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. (More)
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards