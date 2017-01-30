News
- Czech Foreign Ministry says it will do all it can to secure release of missionary, sentenced to 20 years in jail in Sudan
- Rodinný film takes Best Picture at Czech Film Critics' Awards
- Figure skater Fernandez wins fifth straight European Championship in Ostrava
Sunday Music Show
Lenny – One of the best new rock/pop talents
Young Czech performer Lenny is a singer/songwriter as well as pianist with a unique voice, who has been described as one of the most promising new talents from the Czech Republic. The daughter of well-known performer Lenka Filipová, Lenny etched out her own place on the music scene with a rock/pop sound and a beautiful husky voice that is reminiscent of Janis Joplin or Bonnie Tyler. More
Czech Books
Bronislava Volková: A ravine halts my speech
Bronislava Volková is a woman of many talents. She has had numerous collections of her poetry published and translated into no less than eleven languages, at the same time as writing widely on linguistics and semiotics and teaching at a number of American universities. She has translated many Czech poets into English and for nearly three decades she was director of Czech Studies at Indiana University in Bloomington. She is also an artist, working in particular with collage. More
Travel Tip
A ferry nice surprise
A river ferry service across the Vltava, courtesy of the Prague public transit system (MHD) offers those in the Czech capital a delightful extra way to use their bus, tram and metro tickets. One such service is found in the Troja district in northern Prague. More
Arts
Fashion Behind the Iron Curtain: A new book explores how Czechoslovakia’s communist regime used fashion to further its ideological aims
A new book, Fashion Behind the Iron Curtain, released by Grada and Prague’s Museum of Decorative Arts (UPM) has taken on the task of mapping fashion in Czechoslovakia from 1948 – 1989, a period that followed the Second World War, the Nazi occupation of Bohemia and Moravia, a brief window of democracy and freedom and itself was marked by 40 years of totalitarian rule. More
Panorama
Prague City Tourism promoting “undiscovered” Prague cafes and cool new neighbourhoods
Every year Prague City Tourism highlights selected attractions aimed at drawing more visitors to the Czech capital. This year the accent is on “slow tourism” promoting the city’s cafes, restaurants and the best of Czech design. More
Marketplace
Czech Internet economy advances in spite of obstacles
A comprehensive survey mapping the state of the Czech Internet economy has just been completed by the companies most closely involved. The results are a mixed bag, but the basic message is that while Czech companies are forging ahead they are often doing so without much government help or even in the face of government obstacles. And the state’s efforts to ease the life of citizens by rolling out e-government initiatives is also taken to task. More
One on One
Bohemist Ivana Bozděchová: Dropping -ová ending has “bigger consequences than these women even realise”
Charles University academic Ivana Bozděchová has taught Czech and Czech Studies in several corners of the world, including in the United States and in the South Korean capital Seoul. When we spoke, the conversation took in everything from the particular difficulties Czech tends to throw up for English speakers to Czechia to the use of -ová surname endings. More
Sections
Business
Unipetrol Group posts net profit of almost 8 billion crowns for 2016
Czech petrochemical giant Unipetrol Group announced its financial results on Thursday confirming a net profit of just under 8 billion crowns while the group's total revenues amounted to some 87.8 billion. The net profit, a record for the group, grew... More
Czech government presses ahead with nuclear plans as Poland suspends programme
Same day, two different stories about nuclear power in the Czech Republic and neighbouring Poland. More
Topics
Current Affairs
Journalists failing in refugee coverage according to Prague conference
A two day series of seminars about media coverage of the refugee crisis in Central Europe and the Baltic States has just wound up in Prague. And most of the messages have not been complimentary about its performance which has often been described as... More
Czech Holocaust hero Antonín Kalina remembered in home town
On the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Czechs are marking the memory of Antonín Kalina, a Czechoslovak Communist who risked his own life to save at least 900, mostly Jewish children from the Holocaust. A documentary about the... More
In Focus
Czechs probe the secret language of birds
It is a well-known fact that there are various dialects in human languages, but not everyone is perhaps aware that the same holds true for birdsong. A new study by Czech scientists has researched the dialects of the yellowhammer, a tiny bright yellow... More
Czech Life
Czech ‘BackPackLady’: Travelling in Asia on 14 dollars a day
In her late 20s Czech traveller Michaela Bugrisová aka. BackPackLady spent more than six months travelling in Asia in 2016 - visiting some eight countries including Indonesia, Cambodia and Vietnam. The travel writer’s motto is not one step without a... More