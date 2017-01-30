Minister of the Interior Milan Chovanec said on Sunday that he will introduce a backbencher’s bill to change existing laws so
In tennis, Czech women’s doubles pairing Lucie Hradecká and Kateřina Siniaková lost in the final of the Taipei tournament. The
Laser attacks on aircraft pilots or crew occurred 35 times last year in the Czech Republic, half of the attacks occurred at the
The transport authority in Ostrava, one of the most polluted cities in the Czech
Private train and bus operator Leo Express saw its number of passengers rise by
Czech mountain resorts have been reporting record-breaking number of visitors. Although
Andrej Babiš has pledged to have his tax records audited after questions were raised over how he financed
A new exhibition entitled ‘Fear of the Unknown’, previously shown in an earlier inception in Bratislava,
British architectural historian Barbara Peacock was recently honoured with a Point of Light Award by
The city of Prague has stepped up the search for a suitable space to house the famous Slav Epic, a cycle
In Sports News this Monday: Disappointment for Michal Březina at European Figure Skating Championships,
On the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Czechs are marking the memory of Antonín
Czech connection and Zeman support could smooth early interaction with Trump presidency: Hynek Kmoníček
Prague City Tourism promoting “undiscovered” Prague cafes and cool new neighbourhoods
Václav Havel’s Prague – a guided tour
Astronomers want government to introduce measures limiting light pollution
Pavla Vopeláková: small acts of kindness can go a long way
Czech art market sees record-breaking year in 2016