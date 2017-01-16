16-01-2017 14:37 | Ian Willoughby

In Sports News: Two more podium finishes tighten Koukalová’s grip on Biathlon World Cup leadership while Krčmář takes first medal in competition; and Karolína Plíšková in new position among favourites as Australian Open starts. More

16-01-2017 14:25 | Ian Willoughby

What will Donald Trump’s presidency mean for Czech-US relations? And is his ex-wife Ivana really in line to become American ambassador to Prague? Ahead of Mr. Trump’s inauguration on Friday I discussed those questions and much more with Daniel Anýž, a well-known commentator on Czech-US affairs who was based in Washington for several years. More

14-01-2017 02:01 | Chris Johnstone

One of the annual milestone events in history is the annual New Year release of British government archives. Most of them become public after a period of 30 years. In the latest haul of documents being made public under a different timetable are papers from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Office from 1989 and 1990. They give a picture of how Margaret Thatcher’s government and officials were struggling to get to grips with the rapid melt down of Communist regimes in Eastern Europe and the prospects of a united Germany. More

12-01-2017 15:09 | Daniela Lazarová

Why does long-term exposure to extreme stress make some people more resilient, while it makes others weaker? Does such an experience result in far-reaching biological changes that can be transferred to future generations? More than seventy years after WWII many of these questions remain unanswered. More