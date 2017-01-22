22-01-2017 02:01 | Ruth Fraňková

In today’s edition of Sunday Music Show we will be playing a new album by David Dorůžka, one of the country’s most distinguished jazz musicians and an exceptionally talented guitarist. The album, called Autumn Leaves, was released in December after a pause of eight years. Recorded in a trio with bassists Jiří Slavík and drummer Martin Novák, it features five new pieces by Dorůžka along with melodies from Jewish music, a song written by classical composer Bohuslav Martinů and an old jazz tune from the 1930s and two pieces by Jiří Slavík. More

21-01-2017 02:01 | Libor Kukal, Daniela Lazarová

It’s January and every hotel in Ostrava is fully booked. So what’s pulling the crowd to a city that many Czechs wouldn’t visit for free? The answer is simple: Ostrava is playing host to the European Championship in Figure Skating. Join Radio Prague on a trip to the city with a bad reputation. More

21-01-2017 02:01 | Jan Velinger

In her late 20s Czech traveller Michaela Bugrisová aka. BackPackLady spent more than six months travelling in Asia in 2016 - visiting some eight countries including Indonesia, Cambodia and Vietnam. The travel writer’s motto is not one step without a backpack, meaning travelling on the cheap, getting to know locals and the local culture. Now back in the Czech Republic she writes about travel, regional cuisine and more. More

20-01-2017 15:13 | Daniela Lazarová

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States is at the center of media attention world-wide. What kind of leader will he turn out to be and how will his presidency impact European and world affairs? Those are questions that not just Czechs, but people around the globe are asking themselves. American entrepreneur Brady Clough has lived and worked in the Czech Republic since 1993. More

19-01-2017 15:06 | Daniela Lazarová

An exhibition of photographs of the internationally renowned author Bohumil Hrabal is currently on show at Lucerna Café in Prague. The collection of photos was taken by the Czech-born documentary filmmaker and photographer Jan Kaplan, based in London, who became friends with Hrabal in the 1990s, after giving him a tour of London. More

16-01-2017 14:25 | Ian Willoughby

What will Donald Trump’s presidency mean for Czech-US relations? And is his ex-wife Ivana really in line to become American ambassador to Prague? Ahead of Mr. Trump’s inauguration on Friday I discussed those questions and much more with Daniel Anýž, a well-known commentator on Czech-US affairs who was based in Washington for several years. More