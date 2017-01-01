A low cost high performance battery is commonly described as the Holy Grail for today’s intensive energy using world. And a Czech inventor believes he has come up with just that battery by applying nano technology to the way traditional batteries are produced. And to prove the point, the first production line making those batteries has been launched in Prague. More

The Czech art market saw another record-breaking year in 2016. Although final data for the past year are not yet available, it is clear that the overall turnover at Czech auction houses will exceed one billion crowns. The favorable result was affected by a number of record-breaking sales both at Czech auctions and abroad. A painting by František Kupka broke the Czech art auction record, selling for 62 million crowns (around 2.29 million euros). More

2016 was a mixed year for Czech sport. There was quite a lot to celebrate, with the country bringing home 10 medals from the Rio Olympics, including one gold, and lifting tennis’s Fed Cup yet again. On the downside, the country’s footballers had a disastrous Euro 2016, picking up just one point. More

2016 has been an eventful year both on the domestic and international front. Senate and regional elections in the Czech Republic indicate that traditional parties may be in a crisis, trust in EU institutions has sunk even lower following the Brexit vote and special security measures are in place around the country following the terrorist attack in Berlin. More

Václav Havel is probably the single most important figure in modern Czech history. Havel was born here in Prague and spent virtually his entire life in the capital. In this programme we will visit a number of spots in the city closely associated with the playwright, dissident and president. And for that we absolutely couldn’t have a better guide than the architect and writer Zdeněk Lukeš, who served under Havel at Prague Castle in the 1990s and in 2016 brought out the excellent guidebook Václav Havel’s Prague. More

30-12-2016 14:31 | Chris Johnstone

Demand is clearly outpacing supply in the market for new flats in the Czech capital. That and other factors have pushed up prices - by around a fifth since the start of the year - but the buyers don’t appear to be deterred for now. More

29-12-2016 14:39 | Ian Willoughby

With New Year’s Eve approaching fast, the producers of the Czech Republic’s most popular sparkling wine, Bohemia Sekt, are doing well, with a one-quarter increase in turnover in the last four years, the newspaper E15 reported. More

More

30-12-2016 12:49 | Dominik Jůn

The Czech national police force have confirmed that security measures implemented after the recent terrorist attack in Berlin will remain in place through the New Year. The anti-terrorism measures are to supplement standard precautions to deal with countless... More

30-12-2016 15:06 | Pavla Horáková

Friday night will see the premiere of a new episode of Kancelář Blaník or Blaník Office, a hugely popular political comedy series now beginning its fifth season. Broadcast on the online TV channel Stream.cz since April 2014, the show has become one of... More

20-12-2016 12:37 | Dominik Jůn

Tereza Mináriková is a zoologist, who spent a number of years heading the Conservation Policies Unit of the Nature Conservation Agency of the Czech Republic. She is now with the NGO Alka Wildlife, serving as a manager of research projects; she is also... More

19-12-2016 15:12 | Ian Willoughby

Sunday was the fifth anniversary of the death of Václav Havel, the Czech dissident who led the Velvet Revolution and went on to spend nearly 13 years as president. But before he became a politician, Havel was, of course, a playwright, and it is just... More