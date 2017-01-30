News
Czech Internet firms warn proposed powers boost for…

Internet firms have appealed to the country’s prime minister, Bohuslav Sobotka, to halt plans for a

Michael Smith, photo: Ondřej Tomšů

Academic Michael Smith: Czech govt. is supporting education…

US political scientist and sociologist Michael Smith, who first came to Prague in 1996, is based at CERGE-EI,

Photo: Dominik Jůn

A ferry nice surprise

A river ferry service across the Vltava, courtesy of the Prague public transit system (MHD) offers those

Manuscript of Rusalka, photo: Michaela Vetešková

Original Dvořák score accompanies Metropolitan Opera…

On the occasion of the Metropolitan Opera’s new production of Antonín Dvořák’s Rusalka, which premieres

In Sports News this Monday: Disappointment for Michal Březina at European Figure Skating Championships,

Antonín Kalina, photo: Czech Television

Czech Holocaust hero Antonín Kalina remembered in home…

On the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Czechs are marking the memory of Antonín

