Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has said that the European Union should in future work to secure the security of its citizens
The head of Czech electricity giant ČEZ Daniel Beneš has suggest the company could be split into separate parts where the state
Minister of Justice Robert Pelikan has said he will drop proposals focused on a reform of the state prosecution service. The reforms
The transport authority in Ostrava, one of the most polluted cities in the Czech
Private train and bus operator Leo Express saw its number of passengers rise by
Czech mountain resorts have been reporting record-breaking number of visitors. Although
Andrej Babiš has pledged to have his tax records audited after questions were raised over how he financed
A new exhibition entitled ‘Fear of the Unknown’, previously shown in an earlier inception in Bratislava,
British architectural historian Barbara Peacock was recently honoured with a Point of Light Award by
The city of Prague has stepped up the search for a suitable space to house the famous Slav Epic, a cycle
In Sports News this Monday: Disappointment for Michal Březina at European Figure Skating Championships,
On the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Czechs are marking the memory of Antonín
Czech connection and Zeman support could smooth early interaction with Trump presidency: Hynek Kmoníček
Prague City Tourism promoting “undiscovered” Prague cafes and cool new neighbourhoods
Václav Havel’s Prague – a guided tour
Astronomers want government to introduce measures limiting light pollution
Pavla Vopeláková: small acts of kindness can go a long way
Czech art market sees record-breaking year in 2016