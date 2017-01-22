Broadcast
in English

radio.cz > Mainpage

Broadcast Archive  

News

22-01-2017 03:27

Sunday Music Show

Jazz guitarist David Dorůžka releases new album

22-01-2017 02:01 | Ruth Fraňková

David Dorůžka, photo: Petr Vidomus In today’s edition of Sunday Music Show we will be playing a new album by David Dorůžka, one of the country’s most distinguished jazz musicians and an exceptionally talented guitarist. The album, called Autumn Leaves, was released in December after a pause of eight years. Recorded in a trio with bassists Jiří Slavík and drummer Martin Novák, it features five new pieces by Dorůžka along with melodies from Jewish music, a song written by classical composer Bohuslav Martinů and an old jazz tune from the 1930s and two pieces by Jiří Slavík.  More

Play:
player (29:48)

Travel Tip

The ugly beauty of Ostrava

21-01-2017 02:01 | Libor Kukal, Daniela Lazarová

Ostrava, Dolní Vítkovice, photo: Boris Renner, CC BY-SA 3.0 It’s January and every hotel in Ostrava is fully booked. So what’s pulling the crowd to a city that many Czechs wouldn’t visit for free? The answer is simple: Ostrava is playing host to the European Championship in Figure Skating. Join Radio Prague on a trip to the city with a bad reputation.  More

Play:
player (09:54)

Czech Life

Czech ‘BackPackLady’: Travelling in Asia on 14 dollars a day

21-01-2017 02:01 | Jan Velinger

Michaela Bugrisová, photo: archive of Michaela Bugrisová In her late 20s Czech traveller Michaela Bugrisová aka. BackPackLady spent more than six months travelling in Asia in 2016 - visiting some eight countries including Indonesia, Cambodia and Vietnam. The travel writer’s motto is not one step without a backpack, meaning travelling on the cheap, getting to know locals and the local culture. Now back in the Czech Republic she writes about travel, regional cuisine and more.  More

Play:
player (10:23)

Special

Prague-based US entrepreneur Brady Clough: It is not practical for the US to try and go it alone

20-01-2017 15:13 | Daniela Lazarová

Brady Clough, photo: Ondřej Tomšů The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States is at the center of media attention world-wide. What kind of leader will he turn out to be and how will his presidency impact European and world affairs? Those are questions that not just Czechs, but people around the globe are asking themselves. American entrepreneur Brady Clough has lived and worked in the Czech Republic since 1993.  More

Play:
player (09:27)

Panorama

Filmmaker Jan Kaplan shares his memories and photographs of the famous author Bohumil Hrabal

19-01-2017 15:06 | Daniela Lazarová

Photo: Ondřej Tomšů An exhibition of photographs of the internationally renowned author Bohumil Hrabal is currently on show at Lucerna Café in Prague. The collection of photos was taken by the Czech-born documentary filmmaker and photographer Jan Kaplan, based in London, who became friends with Hrabal in the 1990s, after giving him a tour of London.  More

Play:
player (14:11)

One on One

Commentator Daniel Anýž: Zeman set to dominate Czech-US relations during Trump presidency

16-01-2017 14:25 | Ian Willoughby

Daniel Anýž, photo: archive of Economia What will Donald Trump’s presidency mean for Czech-US relations? And is his ex-wife Ivana really in line to become American ambassador to Prague? Ahead of Mr. Trump’s inauguration on Friday I discussed those questions and much more with Daniel Anýž, a well-known commentator on Czech-US affairs who was based in Washington for several years. More

Play:
player (11:43)
Facebook Twitter RSS RSS and Podcasting

Business

Legal battle threatens Plzeňský Prazdroj sale

20-01-2017 13:29 | Ruth Fraňková

Photo: archive of Plzeňský Prazdroj The Pilsen-based association Právovarečné měšťanstvo is questioning the sale of the Czech brewery Plzeňský Prazdroj to the Japanese company Asahi Group Holdings, the news site iDnes.cz has reported.   More

Brno plugs into transport vision with hyperloop memorandum

19-01-2017 12:50 | Chris Johnstone

Photo: CTK/PR/Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) The Czech Republic’s second city, Brno, has signed a memorandum with the company behind a revolutionary transport concept, the hyperloop.   More

More

Current Affairs

Czech connection and Zeman support could smooth early interaction with Trump presidency: Hynek Kmoníček

20-01-2017 10:33 | Chris Johnstone

Donald Trump, photo: CTK If you’re looking for a Czech who probably has a good take on what the Donald Trump presidency has in store it’s the director of president Miloš Zeman’s foreign affairs office, Hynek Kmoníček. He took up that post after stints as Czech ambassador to...  More

Play:
player (08:11)

Trump’s ‘Czech kids’ could be an asset in relations with US, say Czech supporters

20-01-2017 14:49 | Jan Velinger

Donald Trump Jr., photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0 In the Czech Republic, much has been made of the new US president’s Czech connections, given his former marriage to socialite and businesswoman Ivana Trump (formerly Zelníčková) from 1977 to 1991. Together they had three children who have now become household...  More

Play:
player (03:33)

Marketplace

Debate develops over direction of Czech health care sector

18-01-2017 12:23 | Chris Johnstone

Photo: Filip Jandourek Health looks set to be one of the political battlegrounds in upcoming Czech elections scheduled to take place in October. Some of the lines are already being drawn and that’s just between the two leading government parties, the Social Democrats, and...  More

Play:
player (10:24)

In Focus

Czechs borrow to widen vocabulary

17-01-2017 15:07 | Ruth Fraňková

Illustrative photo: Štěpánka Budková How has the Czech language developed over the past four decades? What expressions do we borrow from other languages and which words have fallen into oblivion? These are just some of the question I asked Martin Prošek, the head of the Institute of the...  More

Play:
player (10:31)

About Radio Prague

Broadcast Schedule 80 Years of Radio Prague QSL cards

Events and Projects

Archive

Monthly Quiz

Czech Links

Mobile

More from Radio Prague

Václav Havel’s Prague – a guided tour 

Czechia in 2016: a new name, old fears and... 

Police welcome club’s reward to find Petra... 

Astronomers want government to introduce... 

Pavla Vopeláková: small acts of kindness... 

Czech art market sees record-breaking year... 

Sitemap | Mobile version | RSS | © 1996–2017 Český rozhlas