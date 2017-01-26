News
- Corruption perception of Czech Republic worsens as it slides down TI rankings
- Bird flu spreads to Czech commercial farm
- Unipetrol sees surge in 2016 profit
European Figure Skating Championships launched in Ostrava
The European Figure Skating Championships have just got underway in the north Moravian city of Ostrava. Almost 170 skaters from 33 countries are taking part in the colourful extravaganza, which is being held in the Czech Republic for the first time in 18 years. More
Czech Internet economy advances in spite of obstacles
A comprehensive survey mapping the state of the Czech Internet economy has just been completed by the companies most closely involved. The results are a mixed bag, but the basic message is that while Czech companies are forging ahead they are often doing so without much government help or even in the face of government obstacles. And the state’s efforts to ease the life of citizens by rolling out e-government initiatives is also taken to task. More
Czechs probe the secret language of birds
It is a well-known fact that there are various dialects in human languages, but not everyone is perhaps aware that the same holds true for birdsong. A new study by Czech scientists has researched the dialects of the yellowhammer, a tiny bright yellow bird of the bunting family, shedding light on the cultural evolution of birdsong. Scientists revealed that the original yellowhammer dialects thought to have gone extinct in Great Britain have survived in birdsong overseas, particularly in New Zealand immigrants. More
Bohemist Ivana Bozděchová: Dropping -ová ending has “bigger consequences than these women even realise”
Charles University academic Ivana Bozděchová has taught Czech and Czech Studies in several corners of the world, including in the United States and in the South Korean capital Seoul. When we spoke, the conversation took in everything from the particular difficulties Czech tends to throw up for English speakers to Czechia to the use of -ová surname endings. More
The ugly beauty of Ostrava
It’s January and every hotel in Ostrava is fully booked. So what’s pulling the crowd to a city that many Czechs wouldn’t visit for free? The answer is simple: Ostrava is playing host to the European Championship in Figure Skating. Join Radio Prague on a trip to the city with a bad reputation. More
Czech ‘BackPackLady’: Travelling in Asia on 14 dollars a day
In her late 20s Czech traveller Michaela Bugrisová aka. BackPackLady spent more than six months travelling in Asia in 2016 - visiting some eight countries including Indonesia, Cambodia and Vietnam. The travel writer’s motto is not one step without a backpack, meaning travelling on the cheap, getting to know locals and the local culture. Now back in the Czech Republic she writes about travel, regional cuisine and more. More
Czech businessmen buyout Swedes to take control of TV Prima
Czech businessman Ivan Zach has become a majority owner of TV Prima, the second biggest commercial channel in the Czech Republic, the Czech News Agency reported on Wednesday. The Swedish company Modern Times Group has sold its 50-percent stake in TV... More
Study: Prague among cheapest cities to move in
The Czech capital Prague is among twenty cities in the world where foreigners face the lowest initial costs after relocating, according to an analysis carried out by the German-based relocation firm Movinga.de. While transportation and meals in Prague... More
Jazz guitarist David Dorůžka releases new album
In today’s edition of Sunday Music Show we will be playing a new album by David Dorůžka, one of the country’s most distinguished jazz musicians and an exceptionally talented guitarist. The album, called Autumn Leaves, was released in December after a... More
Prague-based US entrepreneur Brady Clough: It is not practical for the US to try and go it alone
The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States is at the center of media attention world-wide. What kind of leader will he turn out to be and how will his presidency impact European and world affairs? Those are questions... More
Filmmaker Jan Kaplan shares his memories and photographs of the famous author Bohumil Hrabal
An exhibition of photographs of the internationally renowned author Bohumil Hrabal is currently on show at Lucerna Café in Prague. The collection of photos was taken by the Czech-born documentary filmmaker and photographer Jan Kaplan, based in London,... More