Blast of Arctic weather sees charities scrambling to help homeless 09-01-2017 14:06 | Daniela Lazarová Arctic conditions, with night time lows dropping to – 30 degrees Celsius in places are making life difficult for people around the country. For homeless people the conditions are life-threatening and charity organizations are scrambling to meet the challenge, expanding the capacity of their shelters and seeking out homeless people to offer assistance. Even so, six people are reported to have frozen to death since the onset of Arctic conditions last Thursday. More Play: ( 04:13 )

09-01-2017 15:12 | Ian Willoughby

While most of us can only dream about attending a World Cup or Olympic Games, David Koubek got to experience both as Czech Radio’s correspondent in Brazil. In his two and a half years in Rio de Janeiro, Koubek also got to travel to many other parts of South America and met all kinds of interesting people, including – he told me after his recent return to Prague – a German “Bohemian” community proud of their Czech roots. More

09-01-2017 13:18 | Ian Willoughby

In Sports News this Monday: Joy for Czech biathlon fans as both Koukalová and Puskarčíková reach World Cup podium; gold for Erbanová in European Sprint Speed Skating Championships; and Plíšková climbs to career-high fifth in world rankings while Siniaková takes first trophy. More

07-01-2017 02:01 | Ruth Fraňková

Pavel Růžička and Petr Dvořák, known as the ORM duo, have produced music for some of the biggest Czechoslovak pop-stars, including Karel Gott and Hana Zagorová, but they are also considered to be among the country’s pioneers of electronic music. A selection of their independent work from the late 1970s until the mid-1980s has recently been released as part of the newly launched label Little Beat Different. More

06-01-2017 10:06 | Ian Willoughby

It is exactly 40 years since the launch, on 6 January 1977, of the landmark Charter 77 declaration. Calling on Czechoslovakia’s Communist rulers to honour their commitment to human rights under the 1975 Helsinki Accords, it was to become the dissident movement’s most significant protest against the regime. More