News
- Former culture minister, two others, given conditional sentences in connection with Czech Radio chateau sale
- Activists walking to Aleppo to try and end Syrian war arrive in Czech Republic
- Death toll from extreme cold rises to six
Current Affairs
Blast of Arctic weather sees charities scrambling to help homeless
Arctic conditions, with night time lows dropping to – 30 degrees Celsius in places are making life difficult for people around the country. For homeless people the conditions are life-threatening and charity organizations are scrambling to meet the challenge, expanding the capacity of their shelters and seeking out homeless people to offer assistance. Even so, six people are reported to have frozen to death since the onset of Arctic conditions last Thursday. More
One on One
David Koubek: Czech Radio’s former man in Brazil on the World Cup, the Olympics and the country’s Czech connections
While most of us can only dream about attending a World Cup or Olympic Games, David Koubek got to experience both as Czech Radio’s correspondent in Brazil. In his two and a half years in Rio de Janeiro, Koubek also got to travel to many other parts of South America and met all kinds of interesting people, including – he told me after his recent return to Prague – a German “Bohemian” community proud of their Czech roots. More
Sports News
In Sports News this Monday: Joy for Czech biathlon fans as both Koukalová and Puskarčíková reach World Cup podium; gold for Erbanová in European Sprint Speed Skating Championships; and Plíšková climbs to career-high fifth in world rankings while Siniaková takes first trophy. More
Czech Life
London-based collective takes old Czechoslovak tunes and makes them better
Pavel Růžička and Petr Dvořák, known as the ORM duo, have produced music for some of the biggest Czechoslovak pop-stars, including Karel Gott and Hana Zagorová, but they are also considered to be among the country’s pioneers of electronic music. A selection of their independent work from the late 1970s until the mid-1980s has recently been released as part of the newly launched label Little Beat Different. More
Special
Charter 77: An original signatory on Communist Czechoslovakia’s most important protest movement
It is exactly 40 years since the launch, on 6 January 1977, of the landmark Charter 77 declaration. Calling on Czechoslovakia’s Communist rulers to honour their commitment to human rights under the 1975 Helsinki Accords, it was to become the dissident movement’s most significant protest against the regime. More
Sections
Business
Czech firms showcase their innovations in Las Vegas
The world’s biggest showcase for consumer technology firms, tech heads, and those wanting to get a glimpse of the latest innovations, has just closed its doors. Some Czech companies have been coming to the Las Vegas-based Consumer Electronics Show (CES)... More
New hourly cut price hotel service to be launched
A successful French start-up called Dayuse, which sells hotel rooms with cut-price rates by the hour, is set to be launched in the Czech Republic in January, the daily Hospodářské noviny wrote on Friday. More
Topics
Sunday Music Show
Later Abraxas – More New Wave pop and New Romanticism than rock
In an earlier edition of Sunday Music, we focussed on early recordings by the Czech rock group Abraxas, founded in 1976. Last year the band celebrated 40 years of its existence with the release of a new Best of called Nekonečný Boogie, covering a total... More
Panorama
Czech botanist discovers new Thismia plant in Borneo rainforest
Botanists from Palacký University in Olomouc conducting research on the island of Borneo have uncovered a new species of a plant belonging to the Thismiaceae family, small non-green plants living on fungi. To find out more about this discovery and the... More
Marketplace
All eyes on low crown exit scenario for 2017
The coming 12 months look fairly positive for the Czech economy with growth still expected to be strong and some room seen for unemployment to slide even further. But the big headline event for 2017 is likely to be the exit from the low crown regime... More