- Czechs marking Palach anniversary
- Foreign minister upbeat over two Czechs detained in Turkey
- Bernard breaks brewing record in 2016
Czechs marking Palach anniversary with chain hunger strike, debates and remembrance acts
Czechs are marking the 48th anniversary of the self-immolation of student Jan Palach, a brave protest against the loss of freedom and gradual apathy following the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. One of the most painful moments of the country’s modern history, Palach’s suicide remains a powerful memento that democracy must be nurtured and defended. More
In Sports News: Two more podium finishes tighten Koukalová’s grip on Biathlon World Cup leadership while Krčmář takes first medal in competition; and Karolína Plíšková in new position among favourites as Australian Open starts. More
Commentator Daniel Anýž: Zeman set to dominate Czech-US relations during Trump presidency
What will Donald Trump’s presidency mean for Czech-US relations? And is his ex-wife Ivana really in line to become American ambassador to Prague? Ahead of Mr. Trump’s inauguration on Friday I discussed those questions and much more with Daniel Anýž, a well-known commentator on Czech-US affairs who was based in Washington for several years. More
Mrs. Thatcher’s triumphant Czechoslovak procession, the Union Jack car, and what to do with Denis
One of the annual milestone events in history is the annual New Year release of British government archives. Most of them become public after a period of 30 years. In the latest haul of documents being made public under a different timetable are papers from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Office from 1989 and 1990. They give a picture of how Margaret Thatcher’s government and officials were struggling to get to grips with the rapid melt down of Communist regimes in Eastern Europe and the prospects of a united Germany. More
Czech scientists studying consequences of extreme stress in Holocaust survivors and possible impact on future generations
Why does long-term exposure to extreme stress make some people more resilient, while it makes others weaker? Does such an experience result in far-reaching biological changes that can be transferred to future generations? More than seventy years after WWII many of these questions remain unanswered. More
Bílina Mine prepares for expansion of coalmining area in northern Bohemia
Following the unique lifting of limits on brown coal mining by the government in Bílina, North Bohemia, the Bílina Mine has formally set the ball rolling to be allowed to mine more than 150 million tons of coal still in the ground. Once approved, heavy... More
CzechTrade targets massive Nigerian economy
The Czech agency for boosting exports and two-way trade, CzechTrade, has opened an office in the biggest economy in Africa, Nigeria. Nigeria is estimated to have overtaken South Africa to first place as Africa’s biggest economic power in 2014. More
Zuzana Růžičková: overcoming the odds to world acclaim
In today’s edition of Sunday Music Show we mark the 90th birthday of Zuzana Růžičková, one of the world’s leading harpsichordists. Despite enduring three concentration camps as well as Communist persecution, Zuzana Růžičková pursued her dream of becoming... More
Ewald Osers and the chemistry of translation
When the translator Ewald Osers died five years ago, it marked the end of an era. This year would have been his hundredth birthday, so with a bit of quick mathematics we can work out that he was already a young adult when the Second World War brought... More
Czech board game scene gets a shot of Adrenaline
Czech Games Edition is a small but internationally-respected firm which has published very well-known original board game designs, some of them in as many as 12 languages. Titles include acclaimed party games like Krycí jména (Code Names) or heavier titles... More